It’s tick season! How to protect yourself from Lyme disease

Wearing a hat, long pants, and a long sleeve shirt can also help to protect your skin from tick bites.

After being outdoors, make sure to do a skin inspection and shower within two hours of coming indoors, as this may help wash away unattached ticks.

Ticks can be found on any part of the body, but are most common in hard-to-see areas like your armpits, groin, and scalp.

What do I do if I have a tick?

If you do get bit by a tick, do not panic. The CDC recommends these simple steps to make sure you remove it properly:

1. Grasp the tick with a pair of fine-tipped tweezers right next to your skin. Try to get as close to the tick’s mouth as possible.

2. Pull the tick straight out in a slow, steady motion, making sure not to twist or crush it.

3. After removal, clean the bite area and your hands with rubbing alcohol or soap and water.

4. Do not crush a tick with your fingers. You can dispose of a live tick by putting it in alcohol, placing it in a sealed bag or container, wrapping it tightly in tape, or flushing it down the toilet.

If you have any of the symptoms of Lyme disease and have been bitten by a tick, make sure to schedule an appointment with your primary care physician. Although death from Lyme disease is rare, it is crucial to visit your doctor to avoid any permanent damage.