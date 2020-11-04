‘It’s been a dream thing’; 60 years later, musician still loves ‘Hula Dance’

Fred Scarboro was a young man working in the middle of a cornfield in the late 1950s when inspiration hit.

Scarboro crafted the words, and then the tune, to a song he would title “Hula Dance” as the corn stalks towered over his head.

“I don’t know what possessed me to send it to a record company in Nashville,” the Statesville resident said. But he did, and in 1958 Golden State Songs released a 45 of “Hula Dance” by Fred Scarboro and the String Masters.

Now 93, Scarboro is still amazed that the song he created more than 60 years ago was recorded – and can be played today on YouTube. He fondly recalled his memories of a life filled with music to his caregiving team from Hospice & Palliative Care of Iredell County, who was visiting with him at his home on Tuesday.

“It’s been a dream thing,” he said of "Hula Dance". “I still think about it.”

Scarboro comes from a musical family, his niece Cheryl Higgins said. One of 12 siblings, the family would travel around and play at area churches. Scarboro also played on the radio, including as a guest of Arthur Smith and Tommy Faile in Charlotte.