'It makes a big difference': Doosan Bobcat employees support community projects through volunteer efforts

Yokefellow Ministries got a helping hand from Doosan Bobcat employees as a group of volunteers was part of several projects in Iredell County and many across the country for Doosan Days of Community Service events. According to the company, more than 425 took part nationally.

“The group from Doosan Bobcat were wonderful. Our volunteer list got depleted during COVID and it has been tough to get a core group back together,” Tommy Simmons, Yokefellow executive director, said. “This group was motivated and needed very little supervision. We were able to get our employees to handle more pressing issues for at least a week after the visit.”

The groups of volunteers helped locally at Yokefellow, Pharos Parenting, and Storehouse for Jesus during projects that took place in June and September.

That extra help meant Pharos could cross a project off their list and focus on their regular mission of helping children and families. Executive Director Tonya Fowler said the Doosan Bobcat employees painted a very long hallway in their building.

“It was a huge relief, a huge relief to us because it had been kind of hanging over us for a couple of years that it needed to be done and it was just done in a couple of hours,” Fowler said. “So it was a huge relief to us and it looks so much better and much more welcoming for our families.

“It makes a big difference. We’re very appreciative of a Doosan Bobcat for all their support.”

Doosan happy to help

Doosan Days of Community Service is a companywide volunteer effort to give back to the communities where Bobcat employees live and work. During June and September of this year, employees participated in more than 35 community projects, volunteering hundreds of combined hours.

“We strive to create positive social impact to improve the well-being and livability of the areas we live and work in,” said Tina Amerman, director of talent experience, Bobcat Company North America. “Doosan Days of Community Service is a longtime employee tradition to support community projects for the betterment of tomorrow.”

Projects spanned across Bobcat’s footprint including efforts in and around Bismarck, Gwinner, Wahpeton, and West Fargo, N.D.; Litchfield, Minn.; Johnson Creek, Wis.; and Statesville.

West Fargo is home to Bobcat’s North American headquarters. Bobcat also has offices in Fargo (The Studio) and Bismarck (Acceleration Center), N.D.; Minneapolis (Global Collaboration Center); and the Bobcat Training Center in Aurora, Colo. The company’s manufacturing facilities are in Gwinner, Wahpeton, and Bismarck, N.D.; Litchfield and Rogers, Minn.; Statesville; and Johnson Creek, Wis.

Learn more about Bobcat’s community partnership online at bobcat.com.