If there’s anyone who knows the value of a helping hand to get an education, it’s Cool Spring Ruritan Vice President Billy Hobbs.

Hobbs said he received that helping hand many years ago, and that’s one of the reasons he works at ham breakfasts to raise money to pass along to the next generation of college students. “My goal in life is always going to be to give as many scholarships as I can,” he said Monday before presenting seven students, including his daughter Timber, with checks to help with their education expenses.

Timber Hobbs, a sophomore at Western Carolina University, received $650, while the others received $500 each. Billy Hobbs explained the $650 scholarship is reserved for a student who is a child of a Ruritan member.

Those receiving the $500 checks were Dillon H. Hobbs, a student at Ferrum College; Jacob M. Lister, a junior at WCU; Ilse T. McCoy, a student at Mitchell Community College; Alayna H. McLaughlin, a sophomore at Appalachian State University; Mary E. Parlier, a sophomore at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte; and Zachary D. Pope, a junior at the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.

Hobbs said giving out money to provide a financial boost to college students means more than simply handing out a check. Providing these students with financial aid, he said, is an investment in the future.

“There is no greater thing we can do than to invest in people’s futures,” he said.

Cool Spring Ruritan Club, which was chartered in 1967, holds two ham breakfasts a year, one in the fall and one in the spring, and proceeds fund the scholarships that were handed out Monday night.

The scholarship recipients are allowed to apply each year as long as they continue to go to college and provide a confirmation from the school they attend.

National Past President Glenn Broadwater told the students and their families gathered at the club’s picnic shelter Monday the organization exists through goodwill and community service. And making sure students have an opportunity to further their educations is the definition of community service.

He encouraged the students to strive to reach their potential. “Keep your morals, keep your ethics, keep your focus,” he said. He also talked to the students and their families about supporting Ruritan through membership. “We need volunteers,” he said.

Through Ruritan, he said, they can make their community the best it can be. “You need us and we need you to be a part of the community,” he said. “It’s the most rewarding thing that you’ve ever done.”

Broadwater also took the opportunity to install one of those new members ready to help their community. Darlene Warren was sponsored by her father, Donald Campbell. Warren’s husband, Michael, also joined the club but he was not present at the meeting Monday.

The students expressed their appreciation to the club for the scholarship monies. They said the dollars will ease the financial burden of higher education. “Thank you for the scholarship. It helps so much,” McLaughlin said.