It’s not often people in Iredell County ask for more regulations, but plenty of residents near Lake Norman are asking the board of county commissioners to consider codes and ordinances to crack down on short-term rentals on the lake.

A number of people spoke in the public comment portion of Tuesday’s meeting and said that a number of negative issues have arisen as owners of those rentals allow crime and pollution to fester. Many have spoken at the last several county commissioners’ meetings in an effort to get them to go after some of the issues they say comes with short-term rentals, such as Vrbo or Airbnb, and other companies that allow people or businesses to rent out homes in the short-term.

In the commissioner comment portion of the meeting, Commissioner Scottie Brown asked for time to address the short-term rental issue residents have brought to the board.

“It’s not going to happen overnight, but I’ll make you a promise while I’m here, I don’t know how long I’m going to be here, but we’re going to fight for you,” Brown said. “I’d like to say to these rental companies, you need to start backing up what you’re telling us. I’ve talked on the phone with several, and you’re not telling me exactly what I’ve been reading.

“If you’re telling me your house sleeps 12, that means you got six bedrooms, but our taxes say you’ve got three bedrooms, so we’ve got to start taxing these houses more. If you want to play, we’re gonna play.”

He agreed with the septic and safety issues but also said if done properly, there shouldn’t be an issue with short-term rentals.

“The rentals aren’t a problem if they’re run right,” Brown said. “Nobody’s against doing it if it’s right, but if we let it run away, we lose Lake Norman.”

And it’s not just the noise and possible criminal activity that residents have claimed before the board, but the environmental effects that these can have, too.

Tricia Casey-Odenwald spoke on how short-term renters can have a negative effect on the lake’s water quality, as she said that with the properties often having more than their listed occupancy, sewer, and other waste can leak out into the lake.

“We are in need of swift resolution and regulations, and are excited you are working on this, and look forward to hearing updates from you accordingly to slow this trajectory down and enforce compliance,” Casey-Odenwald said.

Mary Rotondo said that these short-term rental properties aren’t just residents renting out a home when they’re away, but a big business as companies look to buy the properties and rent them out for profit. She also hammered on Iredell County regulations that they say should limit the number of people in these rentals to two per bedroom. She said these businesses and other entities advertise over that limit, providing three examples and stating she had a total of 41.

“This is the beginning of an environmental crisis. As we’ve heard, it’s due to the older, stressed septic systems that we all have. And they are polluting the ground soil, and well waters we all live on, and ultimately lake water quality will be affected,” Rotondo said.

One man noted that some rentals allow people to use boats and personal watercraft, but they often have no safety training and ignore regulations.

Caleb Hannon, the owner of Stay Lake Norman, introduced himself and said he hopes to find a middle ground as the county considers regulations. He said the 9-year-old company hosted more than 1,100 people last year, and he said his company’s guests added $9.3 million to the local economy. He said he is open to working with stakeholders to deal with unprofessional rental owners.

Public comment

Not everyone was there to talk about short-term rentals.

Todd Zigler spoke on his concerns with the tax appraisal coming up and how some residents like him will pay their taxes once the new values are set. He asked for the tax rate to be lowered.

Economic incentive

NGK Ceramics Inc. was granted an economic incentive of up to $103,452 over a five-year period based on the company’s investment of up to $9.4 million. Headquartered in Japan, the company has had operations in Mooresville since 1988.

Administrative agenda

The following issues were also considered administrative matters by the board and discussed in a pre-agenda meeting before the regular meeting at 7 p.m. All are passed with a consent vote unless moved to the regular agenda.

Iredell-Statesville Schools: Approved a sewer easement across the Cloverleaf Elementary School property. Redwood Statesville James Farm Road NC P1 LLC is requesting a sewer easement across Cloverleaf Elementary School as they intend to develop land near the school.

Redwood Statesville has agreed to pay Iredell-Statesville Schools $22,500 for the easement.

Emergency communications: Approved request for approval of a resolution supporting the reclassification of telecommunicators. The agenda action request states that in September 2021, U.S. Reps. Norma Torres and Brian Fitzpatrick announced the 911 Saves Act passed the House as part of the Fiscal Year 2022 National defense Authorization Act. This is bipartisan legislation to reclassify 911 Telecommunicators from Office of Administrative Support to “Protective Service Occupations in the Office of Management and Budget’s Standards Occupational Classification catalog.

Solid waste: Approval to accept a grant from N.C. Department of Environmental Quality for abandoned manufactured home cleanups. The department applied in December 2022 for funds to assist in the cleanup of abandoned manufactured home sites. N.C. DEQ has awarded Iredell County $16,000 in grant funds for the disposal of old, abandoned manufactured homes.

Finance: Approved awarding auditing services to Martin Starnes & Associates, CPAs, PA based on a competitive bidding process and approve the contract in the amount of $82,395. This is an increase of 5% over last year’s audit fee. This is also a request to approve the contract for June 30.

Administration: Amended the Rules of Procedure including moving the pre-agenda meeting to 4 p.m. and the regular meeting to 6 p.m. According to the item, the rules say public hearings will be at the first meeting and while this has not been the practice and they are typically put on the first available, this change is also included.

Administration: Approved a resolution in Support of Life from Conception Through all the Stages of Development. The pro-life resolution declares the full humanity of the preborn child so that innocent human life, including fetal life at every stage of gestation, from conception or fertilization through all stages of development, and must always be valued and protected and that society must protect those who cannot protect themselves, among other things.

Cheryl Pletcher, thanked the board for its approval of the resolution. Other speakers in support were residents, church pastors and pregnancy center providers thanked the board.

Vietnam Veterans

The Iredell Board of Commissioners recognized March 29 as Vietnam Veterans Day, noting that the county has more than 1,000 veterans of that war living here.

Brad Stroud Sr., a veteran himself and who previously worked in veteran services for the county, was emotional as he shared his thanks for the Vietnam veterans in the room.

“Everyone knows I’m proud of my 21 years of service, but I’m more proud of when I served you folks,” Stroud said.