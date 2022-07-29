Iredell's positive COVID numbers on the rise

As of July 28, Iredell County has moved from medium to high levels of community transmission of COVID-19, the health department announced Friday in a news release.

For the week ending on July 23, positive reported cases increased by 532, with 31.2% of all COVID-19 tests performed by providers, returning with a positive result.

There are many ways to protect against COVID-19. The most effective way to avoid serious illness, hospitalization and death is to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Everyone 6 months of age and older is eligible for an FDA-approved primary COVID-19 vaccine series. Individuals with immune-compromising health conditions may be eligible for an additional dose in their vaccine series.

All people ages 5 and older who received their primary vaccine series are eligible for an FDA approved COVID-19 booster. Those who are 50 years of age or older, or those who are 12 and older with immune-compromising conditions, are eligible for a second COVID-19 booster.

When experiencing high levels of community transmission, it is advised by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention that individuals wear a mask indoors in public space, get tested if you have symptoms, wash your hands frequently and if possible stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines.

Those with immune-compromising conditions may need to take additional precautions and should work with their health care provider to determine their best course of action. There are many providers offering the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. To locate the provider closest to you, visit: www.vaccines.gov (www.vacunas.gov).

In addition, the Iredell County Health Department has COVID-19 vaccine appointments available for anyone who is eligible.

The health department is currently only offering the Pfizer Comirnaty vaccine. Call 704-878-5300 to make an appointment for your free COVID-19 vaccine. Free COVID-19 rapid at-home testing kits are available at the Statesville Health Department at 318 Turnersburg Highway, and the Mooresville Health Department at 610 E. Center Ave.

Free COVID-19 community testing clinics remain available in Iredell County. For dates and clinic hours, visit the Iredell County Health Department website at https://www.iredellcountync.gov/1406/Community-Testing.

To order free rapid at-home tests from the federal program, visit: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/home-covid-19-tests.

For additional information on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/prevention.html.