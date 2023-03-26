As retired superintendent of schools for Iredell-Statesville Schools I have sufficient knowledge to say with conviction that we have hundreds of children in our community that need our help. Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont (BGCP) has been serving local children since 2007 in our community. The Club’s impact is remarkable, but we still have a lot of work to do in shaping lives, strengthening our community and securing our future https://vimeo.com/779729290—BGCP ADFA Video.

We need your help. Next month your local Boys & Girls Club is sponsoring a new fundraising event at the Statesville Civic Center on Thursday, April 20. Pancake Day—Iredell’s Happiest Day is an idea we have borrowed from our sister club in Concord. The good citizens of Concord have been sponsoring a pancake day event to support their Boys & Girls Club each year (except 2021) since 1957. This year the club in Concord served over 5,600 citizens at their event and raiser more than $120,000 to support the children in their city.

Will you please consider supporting our children, the children in Statesville that need us most? There are many ways you can help.

We still have sponsorships available from $100 (Flap Jack Friends) to $1,000 (Grill Sponsors).

We need volunteers on the day of the event. This would be a great way for your Sunday school class, civic club, co-workers, employees, etc. to get involved in direct support of our kids.

We need help selling tickets, which are $9 each. Please consider sharing a meal with us on April 20. Even better, buy 20 tickets and gift them to your friends.

Like most of you, I was heartbroken to learn of another senseless shooting and the murder of young people in Statesville last week. This violence scares me. This scares me when I think about the overall impact violence is having on our schools, our community and our futures. Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont cannot address all the ills of our society, but we can provide kids a safe place to be when school is out. A place where they get help with homework, assess to tutors, learn good citizenship skills, faith-based lessons, play, dance, create art, and receive nutritious meals.

Thank you for any help you can give us as we serve the kids in OUR community that need us most.

Please visit our website: www.piedmontbgc.org Look under the EVENT tab to learn how you can sponsor our event, purchase a ticket or volunteer.