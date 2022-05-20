Iredell's fallen officers remembered at special ceremony

On Thursday, the Iredell County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 10 held its annual memorial ceremony remembering the 10 officers who gave their lives while protecting Iredell County.

A rose was placed on 10 empty chairs by lodge board members in front of 10 flags remembering the officers.

President Rodney James greeted all those in attendance and the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard presented the colors and the memorial wreath. James read each fallen officer’s name and their end of watch date followed by the ringing of a bell.