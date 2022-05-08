Iredell Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center recognized with Center of Distinction award

Iredell Health System announced that the Iredell Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center has received the Center of Distinction award by Healogics®, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services.

In order to receive this award, Iredell Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center has achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for the past 12 consecutive months, including patient satisfaction rates higher than 92 percent and a minimum wound healing rate of at least 92 percent within 28 median days to heal.

“We are so proud to receive this recognition. Our staff cares for each of our patients as if it is their own family. We utilize every available and appropriate modality to help our patients achieve the highest level of success,” said Megan Purser, certified nurse practitioner at Iredell Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center.

Since 2011, the Iredell Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center, managed by Healogics, Inc., has successfully served and cared for patients with diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections, and other chronic wounds which have not healed in a reasonable amount of time.

Associated with inadequate circulation, poorly functioning veins, and immobility, chronic wounds lead to lower quality of life and possible amputation. Following an interdisciplinary model of care, Iredell Wound Care offers infection-disease management, physical therapy, occupational therapy, laboratory evaluation, nutritional management, pain management, diabetes eduction, and other areas to address total patient health.

To treat chronic wounds, the Iredell Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center provides advanced, state-of-the-art treatments such as negative pressure wound therapy, total contact casting, bio-engineered tissues, biosynthetic dressings, and growth factor therapies. The center also offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which works by surrounding the patient with 100 percent oxygen to help progress the healing of the wound.

The Iredell Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center has a nurse manager that is both wound care certified and heart failure certified. The center has a nurturing staff with multiple years of wound care experience. Additionally, the medical provider overseeing treatment at the center has received specialized training from Healogics. The provider also offers an individualized care plan based on each patient’s specific, underlying health issues.

“In ways both seen and unseen, all staff here at Iredell Wound Care Center work very hard every day to deliver the best treatment and care. I am extremely proud of their knowledge and dedication to their patients. We are happy to accept this award for a successful year of healing,” said Tara Triplett, clinical coordinator and nurse manager for the center.

For more information on the Iredell Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center, visit iredellwoundcare.com. To schedule an appointment at the center, call 704-768-0542.