Iredell Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center earns prestigious Center of Distinction Award

Iredell Health System is pleased to announce that the Iredell Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center has received the Center of Distinction award by Healogics®, the nation’s largest advanced wound care services provider.

In order to receive this award, Iredell Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center has achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for the past 12 consecutive months, including patient satisfaction rates higher than 92 percent and a minimum wound healing rate of at least 92 percent within 28 median days to heal. There were 555 centers eligible for the Center of Distinction award, and only 278 achieved the honor.

“I am incredibly proud of our team as this award showcases the hard work and dedication of our staff at the Wound Care Center,” said Caroline Land, program director of the Iredell Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Since 2011, the Iredell Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center, managed by Healogics, Inc., has successfully served and cared for patients with chronic wounds. Using an interdisciplinary model of care, the Iredell Wound Care & Hyperbaric Center offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds.