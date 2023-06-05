A year ago, Ila Stadtfeld said she wanted to ignore her breast cancer diagnosis and to believe she would be fine. But as cancer quickly spread to her lymph nodes, she knew she had to address the problem.

"It really almost kind of feels like you don't deal with it," she said. "At the same time you just have to kind of have to. I was too young not to do anything about it. So it was never a question, it was just like, 'Let's go, tell me what to do," Stadtfeld said. "Then after it was over, that's when you kind of start processing it because you're just not in survival mode anymore. But at the time it was let's hit the ground running, let's go."

Chemotherapy, a mastectomy, and radiation followed.

"So that's what I've been doing for the last year," Stadtfeld said.

The good news for her is she's now cancer free, though she continues through the recovery process.

Even with the positive prognosis she now has, there was a physical and mental toll from cancer and its treatments. "With the mastectomy and everything, you lose a lot of self-confidence," Stadtfeld said.

One step toward regaining her sense of self was provided by Dear Jack Foundation. The organization provides programs benefiting adolescents and young adults diagnosed with cancer and their families to improve their quality of life from treatment to survivorship. That assistance comes in the form of support groups, as well as granting wishes for the young people that the organization supports.

Stadtfeld said she was made aware of the program and applied.

Girls' Trip

Susan Wandishin, the senior manager of programs and community at Dear Jack, said the organization was created to help people like Stadtfeld who are diagnosed with cancer in their young-adult life.

"We work with ages 18 to 39 which is a very unique demographic if you kind of take a second and think about all of the things going on in life between those ages. You have graduations and careers and relationships and moving out of home, your parent's place and all these really huge life-changing life-directing things happen," Wandishin said. "And so for our program participants, all of that just gets put on hold. They're struggling with the next doctor's appointment and the next treatment plan looking at questions of mortality that nobody in that age group should really ever have to deal with."

Peer support programs are part of Dear Jack, as well as Life List, the organization's wish-granting program. Wandishin said that she had fun granting Stadtfeld's request, which was a girls' trip with some close friends and family who had supported her on her journey, particularly Lori Snow and her older sister, Rebecca Wright. Snow was a lifelong friend while Stadtfeld and Wright had become closer after losing their mother to cancer. The older sister helped care for her younger sister during her treatment.

Part of the plans for last month's girls trip was inspired by Charlotte's Summer Lucille, owner of the store Juicy Body Goddess, which caters to curvy women. Lucille's uplifting and positive messages had caught Stadtfeld's attention on TikTok.

"She's a plus size-only boutique for plus-size women and I just needed a confidence boost. You're bald and your whole body changes and then having the mastectomy was a big adjustment," Stadtfeld said.

This wouldn't merely be a gift card to the store. The three women went to Juicy Body Goddess before the mall opened for what Stadtfeld called "the VIP treatment" as the displays were changed to purple, her favorite color, and flowers and gifts were waiting for her. Outfits for her were already selected for her to consider during her own personalized shopping experience.

Stadtfeld wouldn't be all dressed up with no place to go. Part two of her adventure came later in the week when the trio went to see award-winning musician Lizzo perform in Raleigh.

"I just adore Lizzo. I think she's the most beautiful human being. And her song "About Damn Time" came out right when I got diagnosed. It became this get pumped up anthem for me to go to chemo," Stadtfeld said. "She just had such a great energy about her and she talked about loving herself and loving your body. Just having the community of all the women there dancing and having fun was exactly what I needed to feel good and just forget about everything. It was incredible."

When Lizzo performed "About Damn Time," Stadtfeld said she nearly cried as she and everyone else were singing and screaming during the performance.

"I just knew what I felt like in a way even if they didn't have cancer because they felt like that connection to that song. So just having that whole energy that I experienced before chemo, like just feeling it. It was beautiful," Stadtfeld said.

Wandishin said for her and Dear Jack, there is a certain satisfaction that comes from playing a role in the recovery process of cancer patients like Stadtfeld.

"One of the most beautiful pieces of this program is to help these young adults find themselves again and do things that they enjoy but who really they are at their core. Ila is such a fun person with such an amazing personality, so to be able to give her this glimpse of herself again where she's having fun with friends and going out and doing things you should be doing at her age, it was such a joy."

Looking up

Stadtfeld said the shopping and the concert were important for her mental health. She said the trip was a needed reprieve after a year of battling cancer and adjusting to the many changes to her body.

"I feel motivated now. I feel like I can focus now like it just kind of added pep to my step," Stadtfeld said. "It was exactly what I needed."

Now that she's cancer-free, Stadtfeld said she is looking to go to college and said she looks to focus on staying healthy. "It almost feels like a second chance. I beat cancer so I want to focus on staying healthy. It's only up from here."