Iredell Water Completes Ostwalt Amity Area water system expansion

Iredell Water Corporation announced the completion of its Ostwalt Amity Area Project, a major expansion of drinking water service to existing homes, several new developments, and the future Weathers Creek High School. Construction included the installation of 14 miles of new water mains, the use of two new groundwater sources, and a 300,000-gallon water tank.

As a result of the project, Iredell Water will be able to bring service to areas of the county that have only been able to use private wells. Iredell Water’s services will now reach 12 of the county’s 16 townships through more than 400 miles of water mains, helping improve the area’s “economy of scale,” which adds to Iredell Water’s ability to control rates, fees and construction costs for its customers in the years ahead.

Iredell Water’s total investment in the project is $5.9 million and is being provided through a combination of low-interest loans from USDA Rural Development and CoBank, and money from Iredell County and Iredell Water. The project is not being funded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 or the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.