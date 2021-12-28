Iredell volunteers make Christmas meal and fun for children

After feeding more than100 children on Thanksgiving, why stop there, thought a group of Iredell County volunteers. For Christmas, they joined forces to feed as many once again.
Philp Ostwalt, a local realtor, Mark Vaughn, an administrator at the Pressly School, and Ana Johnson, who owns Burritos N Ribs in Troutman, and other volunteers helped feed needy families and children in group homes, as well as families at least one local shelter.
“I felt it was important to do this the week after Christmas as there is typically support through the holidays for the kids. The week after can be a time and place of loneliness as there is no school and no family to spend time with,” Ostwalt said. “We wanted to give the kids experiences to keep them motivated and moving this week and not just sitting around with nothing. We wanted them to know they are thought of and loved.”
Johnson cooked up a Christmas meal of burritos and churros while Dunkin’ Donuts in Troutman provided hot chocolate and juice. Gift bags, put together by Johnson, and bags of candy, provided by Thrivant of Troutman, were handed out by Santa Claus himself, who was played by Jimmy Trivette.
Then again, why stop there?
The volunteers, with tickets provided by Top of the Lake Rotary, also arranged for the children to see “Spiderman: No Way Home” this week and see the Christmas lights at Zootastic Park in Troutman, as well as some time bowling at Pla-Mor Lanes.
“One of the kids stated they used to see lights every Christmas with their family and haven’t been able to see lights this year, they were very excited to have the opportunity to go through the light show,” Ostwalt said. “Everyone was super excited for the movies as well.”
And seeing those reactions are why the volunteers hope to continue doing something like this quarterly throughout the year.
“The motivation is to continue to show them someone cares, so many people in their lives have let them down and we would like to give them consistency. Personally, my wife and I fostered for many years and we understand the importance of consistent caring in their lives,” Ostwalt said.
Ostwalt also wanted to make sure to say “thank you” to the following businesses and groups that helped out: Burrito’s N Ribs, Philip Ostwalt of Ronald Scott Properties, Troutman Rotary Club, Top of the Lake Rotary Club, Thrivant Troutman, Zootastic, Sir Speedy, Iredell Statesville Schools, Pla-Mor Lanes, Dunkin’ Donuts of Troutman, McDonalds of Troutman and the Pressly School.
