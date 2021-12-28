Iredell volunteers make Christmas meal and fun for children

After feeding more than100 children on Thanksgiving, why stop there, thought a group of Iredell County volunteers. For Christmas, they joined forces to feed as many once again.

Philp Ostwalt, a local realtor, Mark Vaughn, an administrator at the Pressly School, and Ana Johnson, who owns Burritos N Ribs in Troutman, and other volunteers helped feed needy families and children in group homes, as well as families at least one local shelter.

“I felt it was important to do this the week after Christmas as there is typically support through the holidays for the kids. The week after can be a time and place of loneliness as there is no school and no family to spend time with,” Ostwalt said. “We wanted to give the kids experiences to keep them motivated and moving this week and not just sitting around with nothing. We wanted them to know they are thought of and loved.”

Johnson cooked up a Christmas meal of burritos and churros while Dunkin’ Donuts in Troutman provided hot chocolate and juice. Gift bags, put together by Johnson, and bags of candy, provided by Thrivant of Troutman, were handed out by Santa Claus himself, who was played by Jimmy Trivette.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Then again, why stop there?