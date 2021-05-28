Iredell Vascular Clinic practice is new name but offers same providers

Iredell Health System, in partnership with Iredell Physician Network, announced the opening of Iredell Vascular Clinic.

The Iredell Vascular team includes William B. Newton, MD, and Tina Lawley, PA-C, who were previously with Wake Forest Baptist Health Heart & Vascular Center Statesville. Iredell Vascular is in the same location as the aforementioned practice, with the same providers and care the community has come to trust. Now, however, the practice will operate under a new name and be a part of the Iredell Physician Network.

Newton is a board-certified vascular surgeon and an assistant professor of vascular and endovascular surgery. With 20 years of experience, his approach to medical care is to provide cutting-edge vascular care to the community and surrounding areas.

“My goal is to help my patients successfully manage and treat their vascular problems,” said Newton.

Lawley is a certified physician assistant with more than 14 years of experience in general and vascular surgery. She believes in a comprehensive approach to vascular health, focusing on her patients’ specific lifestyle changes along with their medical and surgical needs.

Lawley earned certifications in both Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support (ACLS) and Basic Life Support (BLS).