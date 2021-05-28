Iredell Vascular Clinic practice is new name but offers same providers

Iredell Health System, in partnership with Iredell Physician Network, announced the opening of Iredell Vascular Clinic.
The Iredell Vascular team includes William B. Newton, MD, and Tina Lawley, PA-C, who were previously with Wake Forest Baptist Health Heart & Vascular Center Statesville. Iredell Vascular is in the same location as the aforementioned practice, with the same providers and care the community has come to trust. Now, however, the practice will operate under a new name and be a part of the Iredell Physician Network.
Newton is a board-certified vascular surgeon and an assistant professor of vascular and endovascular surgery. With 20 years of experience, his approach to medical care is to provide cutting-edge vascular care to the community and surrounding areas.
“My goal is to help my patients successfully manage and treat their vascular problems,” said Newton.
Lawley is a certified physician assistant with more than 14 years of experience in general and vascular surgery. She believes in a comprehensive approach to vascular health, focusing on her patients’ specific lifestyle changes along with their medical and surgical needs.
Lawley earned certifications in both Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support (ACLS) and Basic Life Support (BLS).
“My aim is to improve the quality of life for each of my patients,” she said.
The Iredell Vascular Clinic team has a close working relationship with Iredell Heart & Vascular, successfully preforming endovascular procedures at Iredell’s cardiac catheterization lab and operating rooms. Iredell Vascular Clinic has the benefit of being a small practice, focusing on personalized, quality patient care. Conditions treated at Iredell Vascular Clinic include peripheral arterial disease, abdominal aortic aneurysms, venous disease, and end-stage renal disease, among others.
To view a full list of conditions treated at Iredell Vascular Clinic or learn more about the practice, visit iredellvascular.com or call 704-873-5594.