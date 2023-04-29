When Iredell Urgent Care-Statesville opens this summer, patients will have an added peace of mind knowing their health care providers within Iredell Health System will be able to view their records when needed. An added bonus? Emergency department providers at Iredell Memorial Hospital will also be able to access the records, so if a patient seen at Iredell Urgent Care-Statesville later needs to visit the emergency room, providers there will be able to see what treatments and tests were already done and expedite that patient’s care.

Using a shared, privacy-protected electronic health record (EHR) system, providers anywhere within the health system’s network will be able to view the patient’s medical records to see what tests, diagnoses and other important health information was recorded or took place during an urgent care visit. Conversely, providers at Iredell Urgent Care will also be able to see a patient’s past health records and use those records to make more informed, personalized decisions in regard to a patient’s care.

“Your health history, medication, conditions and other factors all play a vital role in your health care. Providing health care providers with all of that information can help patients receive the most appropriate care, but it’s often difficult to remember all of that when you are at an urgent care or in the emergency room,” said Damon Hays, DPM, assistant vice president of the Iredell Physician Network, a part of Iredell Health System. “Utilizing a shared electronic health record between all Iredell Health System locations will provide patients with a seamless experience, where that burden can be lifted and they can still receive the best care for their situation.”

The EHR complies with all HIPAA requirements, a federal law that protects sensitive health information from being disclosed without the patient’s consent. Patients can rest assured that their information will not be accessed or shared with anyone unauthorized. EHRs are currently used at health systems nationwide, and also allow patients to access their own information through patient portals.

The new urgent care will be at 1540 E. Broad St. in Statesville. The facility will include a spacious waiting area, 14 exam rooms, a procedure room and onsite X-ray and lab services for urgent care patients. It will be open seven days a week, for extended hours, and will be the only urgent care in Statesville located east of I-77. Exact hours will be announced soon.

To learn more or follow the progress of Iredell Urgent Care-Statesville, visit IredellUrgentCare.com. Updates will also be posted to the Iredell Health System social media channels.