Iredell traffic stop results in arrests of five on marijuana charges

Five people were arrested on marijuana charges after a traffic stop last week.

Travis Christian Davidson, 28, of Sparrow Lane; Julius Cordell French, 28, of Long Island Road; Shyheim Khalil Summers, 22, of Long Island Road; Dravey Tanner Mayfield, 28, of Holland Drive; and Steven Deshaun Turner, 42, of Wagner Street, Troutman were arrested after the traffic stop on Lewis Ferry Road at Three Oaks Lane.

Davidson was charged with felony possession of marijuana, felony possession of marijuana with intent to sell or deliver and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia. A magistrate set bond at $5,000.

French was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, felony possession of marijuana, possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana paraphernalia and possession of an open container of alcohol in the passenger area. A magistrate set bond at $10,000.

Summers and Mayfield were each charged with felony possession of marijuana, felony possession of marijuana with intent to sell or deliver and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Bond was set at $10,000 for each.

Turner was charged with the same counts as Summers and Mayfield. His bond was set at $20,000.

Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release that patrol deputies stopped a Dodge Durango on Sept. 14, and after the stop, developed reasons to search the vehicle.

Two firearms and more than 74 grams of marijuana, which was individually packaged in bundles consistent with the sale of marijuana, was found, Campbell said. Three of the men inside the vehicle were found with large amounts of cash, which can be associated with narcotics sales, he said.

Checks of criminal databases revealed three also were convicted felons and are not supposed to be in possession of firearms, Campbell said.

French’s history includes felony sell of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance.

Summers is on probation for misdemeanor possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance and carrying a concealed weapon. His history includes felony possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Myafield’s history includes felony sell of marijuana, felony flee to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, felony possession of a stolen firearm and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, injury to real property, possession of marijuana, driving while license is revoked and second-degree trespass.

Turner’s history includes felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and failure to appear on a felony and misdemeanor charges of larceny, breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods or property, resisting a public officer and possession of drug paraphernalia