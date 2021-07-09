Iredell Surgery at Mooresville offers specialized same-day surgical care

Are you in need of same-day surgery but want to avoid a trip to the hospital? Check out Iredell Surgery at Mooresville — an ambulatory surgery center, the first of its kind in Mooresville.

Located inside Iredell Mooresville, Iredell Surgery provides same-day surgical care and offers patients an alternative to the outpatient hospital setting at a market-competitive price.

An ambulatory surgery center, like Iredell Surgery, differs from hospital outpatient surgery in that it is freestanding and typically comes at a lower cost. Iredell Surgery also performs a narrower scope of procedures than the hospital would, allowing for specialized care.

“Iredell Surgery at Mooresville is the only freestanding ambulatory surgery center currently in the area. It was designed to reach the ever-growing population in the southern part of Iredell County and the Mooresville area,” said Stephanie Wick, MSN, RN, and clinical coordinator for Iredell Surgery.

The surgery center features a warm, comforting environment with 12 pre-op/post-op bays and brand-new surgical equipment.

“Iredell Surgery at Mooresville is very high-tech in terms of surgical technology. The equipment for minimally invasive procedures is the latest on the market, featuring 4K technology for surgeons,” said Wick.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}