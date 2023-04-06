Recently, the Crossroads Arts & Science Early College Future Business Leaders of America attended the 69th annual State Leadership Conference. Seventeen students and two faculty attended the three-day conference in Greensboro. Students participated in workshops on personal finance, networking and leadership as well as in various business-related competitive events.

Jocelyn Mills was elected to the state office of Northwest Region vice president. She will serve the state office by representing N.C. FBLA at regional, state and national conferences as well as the CTE Summer Conference by speaking and presenting workshops. She will assist her regional adviser in planning and executing the local regional conference.

Tracy Skeens was recognized for her service to FBLA as a regional adviser for the Northwest Region and will serve in the position again during the 2023-24 school year.

Natalie McLean, Haley Murdock and Alexandra Stansberry have qualified to attend the national conference in Atlanta by placing second in the local chapter annual Business Report competitive event.

Other winners are:

Emmie Beck — Top 10 in Introduction to Public Speaking

Ashley Carroll — Top 10 in Business Calculations

Raoul Eno — Top 10 in Networking Infrastructures

Reagan Flowler — Top 10 in Introduction to Business Procedures

Yajat Govardhan — Top 10 in Business Calculations

Kaylee Greer — Top 10 in Future Business Leader

Deniyah Hardy — Top 10 Introduction to Business Concepts

Natalie McLean — Third place in Spirit Event—Web Banner and Theme

Haley Murdock — Winner James L. White Scholarship

Alexandra Stansberry — Top 10 in Introduction to Parliamentary Procedure

Annalise Walker — Top 10 in Journalism.