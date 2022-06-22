 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Iredell students complete Future Agricultural Leaders program

Pictured, on the front row, are are, Alleigh Johnson and Sarah Bailey; back row, Dr. Travis Park and Dr. Joy Morgan, N.C. State IFAL program coordinators; N.C. Farm Bureau President Shawn Harding; and Dr. Chastity Warren English, N.C. A&T IFAL program coordinator.

Iredell County rising high school seniors Sarah Bailey and Alleigh Johnson were recognized for completing the N.C. Farm Bureau’s Institute for Future Agricultural Leaders program last week.

Bailey is a student at Mooresville High School, and Johnson attends North Iredell High School.

The program assists exceptional rising high school seniors from across the state in exploring agricultural-related college majors available at the state’s two land-grant universities, N.C. A&T State University and N.C. State University.

