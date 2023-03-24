South Iredell High and Career Academy and Technical School student Devin Crisp attended an invitation-only weeklong camp for the University Participant (UP) Program at Western Carolina.

WCU-UP Program provides an inclusive, two-year, on-campus living and learning experience for college-aged persons with intellectual disabilities.

During this camp week, while staying in the dorms, Crisp got to attend college classes, get on-campus job experience, practice his cooking skills, and attended an advising session.

He met new friends bowling and singing karaoke and participating in group exercises in the evenings.

Before Devin returned home, he was one of five campers who was offered admission to the UP Program for the fall.