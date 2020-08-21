Iredell-Statesville teacher suspended as sheriff's office investigates

A math teacher at the Agriculture and Science Early College has been suspended with pay and is the subject of an investigation by Iredell County Sheriff's Office, a release from Iredell-Statesville Schools said.

Elizabeth Wright was suspended with pay on Aug. 13 pending the investigation, according to the release. Wright served as a math teacher at North Iredell Middle School from 2012-2017.

The Special Victims Unit of the sheriff's office is involved in the investigation and has talked to students, Sheriff Darren Campbell said.

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.