Iredell-Statesville teacher suspended as sheriff's office investigates
Iredell-Statesville teacher suspended as sheriff's office investigates

A math teacher at the Agriculture and Science Early College has been suspended with pay and is the subject of an investigation by Iredell County Sheriff's Office, a release from Iredell-Statesville Schools said.

Elizabeth Wright was suspended with pay on Aug. 13 pending the investigation, according to the release. Wright served as a math teacher at North Iredell Middle School from 2012-2017.

The Special Victims Unit of the sheriff's office is involved in the investigation and has talked to students, Sheriff Darren Campbell said.

