Iredell-Statesville students celebrate National STEM Day

Iredell-Statesville Schools students got the change to explore careers virtually last week as they celebrated National STEM Day.

Middle School Career Development Coordinator Juli Tipton, and CTE-STEM Coach Dr. Debra Lester worked alongside Deb Sahley from Lakeshore Elementary School to help them celebrate National STEM Day.

Tipton and Lester guided the fifth-grade students through STEM related career simulator program called TRANSFR VR. The program uses virtual reality oculus headsets to fully immerse students into replicated workforce careers.

“The majority of the students participated in the automotive oil change and firefighter simulations,” Tipton said.

And even if the students don’t end up in those careers, there are practical skills to be taken from it as well.

“While many students may not be considering a career in automotive repair, knowing how to change the oil in a car deepens the understanding of how a car engine works, which is a life skill,” Lester said,

“These students will each be car owners some day tasked with the responsibility of taking care of their vehicle,” Sahely said.

Each class came to the media center where the students changed oil and extinguished fires for an hour before going back to their class to finish the day participating in various STEM related activities provided by their classroom teachers.