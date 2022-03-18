Iredell Statesville 'Scrapping Chicks' share ideas, laughs, at three-day event

The Iredell Statesville Scrapping Chicks gathered at the Ramada in Statesville to share ideas, show off their work, and of course, have some fun.

“We really learn a lot from each other,” Debbie Smith said before joking “and we don’t crop without food” as she explained how the events were as much about crafting as they were enjoying each other’s company.

The crops, as they’re called, happen every few months, but the COVID-19 pandemic had stopped them from meeting as much over the past two years. Now, however, they’re able to meet more regularly and Smith said they’re close to their pre-pandemic numbers.

Scrapbooking is a collage of mixed media, with photos, layout, graphic design, and other elements coming together to create a visual work. Each scrapper had their own take on it, some simple, some complex, but the group is open to any sort of fellow crafter.

One of those was Joanna Gromotskie, who was crafting butterflies out of aluminum taken from used drinking cans. Washed up, cut, and punched out, the items were recycled into brooches, hairpins, and whatever else Gromotskie came up with.

And while some may lean more toward more general crafting with some projects, scrapbooking is the focus of many of the attendees’ work.

Debbie Little said she often does it to preserve family events, as well as when major news stories happen so that her family can look back in the coming years to see what those experiencing it thought about the news of the day.

Each scrapper has their own reasons and own visions for their projects, but at the end of the day, it’s about sharing their experiences and a few laughs as well.

Janet Baker, who was making cards at her table, said being back together and seeing everyone’s work was part of the fun of the event.

“It’s good camaraderie for the ladies,” Baker said.

And that camaraderie that started on Thursday continues in the conference room at the Ramada on Saturday, roughly from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., while they craft their way into the night, and maybe even the morning, as they enjoy their shared love for crafting and scrapbooking.

