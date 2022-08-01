Iredell-Statesville Schools teacher charged with statutory rape, other offenses

An Iredell-Statesville teacher is facing charges statutory rape involving a student, said Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Elizabeth Suzanne Bailey, 36, of Bluff Court, Statesville, was arrested on felony charges of statutory rape of a person who is 15 years of age or younger, indecent liberties with a minor and sexual activity with a student. A judge set bond at $75,000.

She is a science teacher at Northview Academy, formerly Pressly School, according a news release from I-SS. She has been suspended with pay.

Bailey has been with the Iredell-Statesville School District since February 2010 as an assistant. She also has served as an exceptional children’s teacher, and most recently as a science teacher, said Boen Nutting, chief of strategic planning and student services.

The I-SS investigation is ongoing.

Campbell said in a news release that Detective Elliot Lane of the Special Victim’s Unit began an investigation after the sheriff’s office received a report on July 20 about a teacher possibly having a sexual relationship with a student.

Lane and other SUV detectives conducted several witness interviews and obtained search warrants for digital and social media communications between the student and Bailey, Campbell said.

The student also was interviewed, he said.

Campbell said the three felony warrants were issued and numerous attempts were made to locate Bailey.

On Monday, she turned herself in at the Iredell County Detention Center after an arrangement had been made between the district attorney’s office and her attorney regarding the bond amount and special restrictions on that bond, Campbell said.

District Court Judge Carole Hicks placed Bailey on house arrest with electronic monitoring as part of the conditions of her bond.