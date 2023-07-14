Superintendent Dr. Jeff James announced the following personnel appointments, which were approved by the Iredell-Statesville Board of Education on Monday.

Shayla Savage, school leadership coach with the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI), has been named executive director of administrative services for the district in a position created by restructuring within Central Support Services.

She will begin her new role on July 24. She began her teaching career in Guilford County Schools as a special education teacher. She served as an assistant principal and principal for 15 years prior to her work with NCDPI.

Savage holds two bachelor’s degrees and a master’s degree from North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University.

Kristie Land, principal at Sharon Elementary School, has been named the principal of Coddle Creek Elementary School. Land began her new position on July 1. She has served the students and staff of Iredell-Statesville Schools as an interim principal, assistant principal, and instructional facilitator since 2012. Prior to joining Iredell-Statesville Schools.

Land served as an academic facilitator, literacy facilitator, and teacher in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

Land holds a bachelor’s degree from Gardner-Webb University, a master’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, and an administrative degree add-on licensure from Wingate University.

Janna Sells, assistant principal at Third Creek Middle School, has been named the principal of Sharon Elementary School, replacing Land, who has transitioned to the same role at Coddle Creek Elementary School. Sells will began her new position on July 11.

She began her teaching career in 2008 as an elementary teacher. She has served as an instructional facilitator and MTSS coordinator for Iredell-Statesville Schools.

Sells holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and a master’s degree and an administrative degree add-on licensure from Appalachian State University.