Superintendent Jeff James and representatives from Iredell-Statesville Schools met with members of the city council, the mayor and other city representatives on Tuesday to discuss academic, behavioral and safety issues within the school system and the dangers students face outside of school grounds.

While the meeting was conducted with the Statesville City Council declaring ahead of time that no motions would be made during it, the council members present and representatives from Iredell-Statesville Schools came together hoping to find ways to improve.

I-SS indicated they would like to city to fund a Pre-K program at N.B. Mills Elementary, as James said students there are often two years behind educationally, even as they enter kindergarten.

“That’s a gap we can’t expect to be made up by itself,” James said. “We’ve got to have a better plan to get them in the right direction.”

James said that many of the issues with academic performance, especially on the A-F scale that schools are graded on by the state, stem from the economic issues students and families face before they enter school. He said the school system has plans to hold back what might be a record number of kindergarteners this year. He said it is critical to do that when they are in kindergarten, as holding them back in higher grades leads to a higher dropout rate.

There are behavior issues, which sometimes lead to safety issues as well, but James said a small number of students at any school are responsible for most of the issues. Suspensions and expulsions are used as needed, he said, but often students return the next year and cause issues again.

Councilwoman Amy Lawton said that was surprising to hear, as the impression most of the public gets is of a widespread issue among the student body. James said despite the lockdowns that made headlines earlier in the year, there has been a major improvement since certain students were removed from campus.

Executive Director of Student Services Kelly Marcy said the school system works with the police department to catch threats before they get to campus, and takes preemptive action when needed, which includes lockdowns.

Community help

James and Marcy said a difference can be made with after-school programs that keep students active and engaged, especially if they are leaving school and being left unsupervised.

“We bus around 300-plus kids to Boys & Girls Club in the afternoon. Bussing-wise, it costs around $55,000 a year but that’s not an issue. I want kids somewhere around adults — caring adults that can mentor them,” James said.

He said he would like to see a Boy Scouts group come into the city and take students as they can’t be transported by the school system to the far reaches of the county.

The superintendent said transportation to programs isn’t the issue, but finding enough volunteers is.

There are a number of different after-school programs, but there is a need in particular for volunteers to work and support young African American males within the school system. James said while there are people like NAACP President Todd Scott’s Men of Valor who work with young men, there is a need for more men like him who are willing to volunteer their time and effort.

Director of Community Engagement Marlene Scott said that while there are services like counseling within the school system, the trauma they experience outside of school, especially when they are out of school for two months over the summer, makes the task more difficult. On top of that, if a student moves, some of that support has to be rebuilt.