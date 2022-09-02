Iredell-Statesville Schools score high on report

For the first time since 2018-19, the North Carolina State Board of Education has released the accountability report for schools which includes the growth designations and A-F School Performance Grades. Students in North Carolina overall improved their performance for the 2021-22 school year on state assessments from the previous year.

Iredell-Statesville Schools outperformed the state proficiency percentage in every subject including significant gains in biology, fourth-grade reading, and all middle school end-of-grade state testing. Comparing the district’s state test scores from the previous year, the highest gains occurred in math 6, which increased 8.6% proficiency and math 8 with an increase of 8.9% proficiency. In addition, the district’s graduation rate increased from 87% in 2020-21 to 88.1% for the 2021-22 school year.

Three schools within the district stand out, having received the designation of “Exceeding Growth.” Woodland Heights Middle School, the Collaborative College for Technology and Leadership and Crossroads Arts and Science Early College made great strides in testing performance and growth for the 2021-22 school year.

“We are grateful for the dedication and hard work by our educators and students,” stated Superintendent Dr. Jeff James. “The 2021-22 school year continued to present challenges from the pandemic impacting our performance. Schools were faced with working through remote instruction, school closures, teacher and student absences, and the large gaps of learning loss created from the year before. While these challenges may have varied from day-to-day, the goal remained the same. We are committed to providing a high quality, relevant education in a safe and caring environment.”

Iredell-Statesville Schools is committed to closing learning gaps and making sure students are prepared for the future. Specifically, elementary schools continue to focus on math and English language arts gaps, as well as science and reading proficiency in the primary grades.

Secondary schools continue to focus on high school English and biology as well as math proficiency across all subgroups.