Surprised, humbled, as well as satisfied were some of the emotions expressed as the hard work of Iredell-Statesville Schools' best and brightest were recognized at the 2023-2024 Employees of the Year Recognition and Celebration Luncheon at the Unity Center in Statesville on Thursday.

In the case of Lake Norman High School teacher Chris Auld, who won District Teacher of the Year, all he could do was thank others for the roles they played in his winning of the award.

"I think there were a lot of better teachers that could have been recognized than me but I'm grateful and thankful for the recognition to appreciate what they do, but I know there are a lot of good teachers in the Iredell-Statesville Schools system," Auld said.

With more than a decade of experience in different roles within I-SS, Auld tried to reflect on the attention of his students and fellow employees.

"It feels good to be recognized for what we've done over the past years, but this is more of a reflection of the students I've worked with, and the staff I get to work with. A lot of people have poured into my life and made me a better teacher. This is about everybody who has had a part in this."

It was a similar reaction for Lisa Watters after winning the District Teacher Assistant of the Year Award.

"When I heard my name I couldn't believe it because there were so many other good candidates in here," Watters said. "It's such an honor to be chosen at Celeste Henkel Elementary for teacher assistant of the year, but to be nominated to the top five in the whole district and chosen for teacher assistant of the year, it's such a blessing. I really owe it to God because I wouldn't be here without him, and I owe all my thanks to him and everyone at Celeste."

Employees from every part of the school system were recognized, including bookkeepers, school nutritionists, custodians, bus mechanics and drivers, just to name a few.

While each school could nominate a bus driver, teacher assistant, teacher, office support personnel, assistant principal, and principal of the year, the district office selected among those finalists and ultimately winners of those awards.

That included Woodland Heights Elementary School principal Kristie Spenner, who like many searched for words to express themselves after being named a winner, which in her case was the District Principal of the Year award.

But like many of the other winners, she mentioned those around her that put her up for the award before being selected by the district office.

"I was totally surprised, honored and excited," Spenner said. "It meant the most to me that it was my staff that nominated me, and then the district office supported me. That mattered a whole lot."

Celeste Henkel Elementary School's Laura Holbrook would win the Teacher of the Year Award among the elementary schools while South Iredell High School's Lauren Crawford won the award among the secondary school teachers. Lake Norman High School's Magdalena Steytler was named the winner of the Assistant Principal of the Year Award.

For all of them, there was satisfaction in their work being recognized as well.

"I was surprised but I feel like I had put in the work to get it, so it meant everything to feel like that pays off," Third Creek Elementary School's Yusbeli Uriostegui said. She won the Office Support Personnel of the Year Award.