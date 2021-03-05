Iredell-Statesville Schools looks to hire more bus drivers

The wheels on the bus go round and round, but they don’t do that without someone driving it.
The task of keeping the bus routes going for Iredell-Statesville Schools doesn’t fall solely to Richard Armstrong, but as the assistant superintendent of operations, it remains a challenge to keep the 210 bus routes rolling along smoothly.
“We’re always looking for bus drivers in positions this size. We are always in need because of the turnover,” Armstrong said.
He said when the economy improves, drivers tend to leave for other jobs.
Currently, I-SS fills most of the positions with people playing dual roles as teacher’s assistants and bus drivers. Others are janitors and bus drivers, or “bustodians” as Armstrong calls them. He said there are some drivers who only serve as bus drivers and that dual role positions fill most, but that also limits the pool of applicants as he said most prefer to do one job or the others.
More than 10,000 students typically ride the bus to get to schools in the I-SS system. However, that number dropped this year and I-SS cut their routes down to 200 with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and they’re running shorter routes. Armstrong said more parents and guardians are driving their students to school, and with many students remotely learning the demand has dropped. Kim Fox, the director of transportation, said the best guess they have right now is ridership has dropped 50%.
“Our ridership is down, so we’ve been able to eliminate or combine them, but in the fall if we’re back to full capacity, we’ll need drivers,” Armstrong said.
Still, there are still 10 open teaching assistants/bus drivers the county is advertising. If there is a return to normalcy this fall as vaccines for the virus reach wider distribution, Armstrong anticipates the demand for bus routes to rise to previous levels, if not more. Armstrong said I-SS starts pay at $13.50 an hour, which he said he believes makes them competitive with other school systems.
Armstrong said another complication caused by the pandemic is the North Carolina Department of Transportation went from capping classes of training drivers from 30 to 9, because of social distancing. That created a backlog of potential drivers that simply weren’t able to train as quickly as Armstrong would have liked.
“We were in quicksand during the pandemic because people who could take the class, they were limited even though we had a lot of people interested,” Armstrong said.
However, he said in April the class of incoming drivers won’t be capped at 30.
Armstrong credits Linda Gillian, director of classified personnel, as part of the team that makes sure these positions are covered. He said his and Gillian’s challenges include not only hiring drivers but retaining them. He said it’s also a challenge at times just to get the word out.
“In the last few years, I feel like we’ve improved in all those areas,” Armstrong said.
‘It’s a big responsibility’
Armstrong is looking for drivers, but he said it takes a “special person” to take on the challenge.
“The biggest challenge is it’s a big responsibility,” Armstrong said. “They have no idea the responsibility placed on that driver. I describe a school bus like a ‘mobile classroom’ that is twice the size of a normal classroom.”
He said a bus full of elementary school students could hold up to 72 of the younger children, but a bus full of high schoolers might just be 25. Either way, a driver’s first job is to pilot the bus safely, but they’re also responsible for keeping an eye on the behavior of students. He said some buses have bus monitors — a second adult — to handle any discipline matters.
“If you have a rowdy bus and trying to drive, that could distract you,” Armstrong said.
Some of those monitors were the same potential drivers caught up in the social-distancing caused backlog Armstrong spoke about. He said with their bus drivers needing the same qualifications as a tractor-trailer driver — a commercial driver’s license, an NCDOT medical exam and a clean driving record — some of those in waiting to serve monitors until they are certified to drive.
But Armstrong said he is proud of the fact their drivers are some of the first faces students see each day, making them important representatives of the school system.
“They enjoy driving and building relationships with students. They are the first person that makes contact with them each day from the school system. It’s really rewarding and we’ve had some driving for years.”
