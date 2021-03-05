Iredell-Statesville Schools looks to hire more bus drivers

The wheels on the bus go round and round, but they don’t do that without someone driving it.

The task of keeping the bus routes going for Iredell-Statesville Schools doesn’t fall solely to Richard Armstrong, but as the assistant superintendent of operations, it remains a challenge to keep the 210 bus routes rolling along smoothly.

“We’re always looking for bus drivers in positions this size. We are always in need because of the turnover,” Armstrong said.

He said when the economy improves, drivers tend to leave for other jobs.

Currently, I-SS fills most of the positions with people playing dual roles as teacher’s assistants and bus drivers. Others are janitors and bus drivers, or “bustodians” as Armstrong calls them. He said there are some drivers who only serve as bus drivers and that dual role positions fill most, but that also limits the pool of applicants as he said most prefer to do one job or the others.