Iredell-Statesville Schools chess tournament winners recognized

The Iredell-Statesville Chess Tournament was held March 25. The round-robin style tournament was open to students in grades 3-12. This is the second year Iredell-Statesville Schools has provided virtual chess using Chesskids.com.

Overall, 287 secondary students and 107 elementary students participate in Chesskids. On Nov. 5, Dec. 3, Jan. 18 and Feb. 18, students were able to practice with virtual competition opportunities. This provided a chance for students across the district to play against each other in preparation for the tournament day.

Schools were also provided with gold-level accounts, which allowed for students to learn at their unique playing level and grow as chess players through personalized lessons and activities. On the actual tournament day, 61 secondary and 60 elementary students completed 10 rounds of chess play.

The online system assigns points based on wins, losses or draws. The fast-play chess tournament was set to 10-minute matches, giving each play a total of five minutes on their chess clocks to make their moves

The following students placed first, second and third in each division at the 2022 Iredell-Statesville Schools Chess Tournament.

Elementary Division:

First place, Sirman Srirman from Lake Norman Elementary School

Second place, Maddox Dunker from Lake Norman Elementary School

Third place, Keito Suzuki from Lake Norman Elementary School

Middle/High School Division:

First place, Akshar Khandelnal from The Brawley School

Second place, Artem Adylin from Woodland Heights Middle School

Third place, Pranav Gupta from The Brawley School