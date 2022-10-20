Iredell-Statesville Schools candidates hope to sway public as early voting begins

Several candidates took advantage of the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education Candidate Forum as a chance to put their faces to the names on the ballot as early voting began in Iredell County on Thursday.

For Max James Jr., Sarah Parker Pittman and Billie Spevak, it was a chance to talk to voters about their views on education and the role they would play as members of the school board if elected.

The were a mix of Democratic and unaffiliated candidates, as the Republican candidates running for the board of education seats did not attend the debate hosted by the Statesville Chamber of Commerce and Our Schools First.

While candidates were given time to introduce themselves and make closing statements, they also answered three questions of the 11 questions that were drawn from a fish bowl inside the chamber at the Iredell County Government Center.

Some of the questions hit on hot topics like what books should be in school libraries, while others offered a chance for the three candidates there to offer examples of how they would approach challenges within the school system.

James and Pittman were asked who should make decisions when it comes to what books students should have access to in school libraries and how those decisions should be made. While both took a moment to remind people that librarians at the school are tasked with that job and that there is a process in place already for parents of I-SS students to object to certain books and their content, James drew a positive reaction from the audience with part of his answer.

“Unfortunately, we’re getting less and less books, I think we can work on that part too but that’s another question,” James said.

Pittman took on a question asking what the school system’s greatest challenge was, which allowed her to speak from her experience as a former educator about the local and nationwide issues for schools finding and retaining teachers.

“I know what the teacher shortage looks like,” Pittman said. “I know what it looks like to cover classes during your planning period. I know what it looks like to wake up in the morning when you are sick, or your child is sick, or your family member needs taken care of and you’re frantically calling to find a substitute. I know what it’s like when you don’t have a substitute and you have to call your team members and you have to tell them: ‘I’m so sorry, but you’re going to have to cover my class today. You’re going to have to accept it because I can’t come in today.”

All three had questions that involved either bullying or violence on campus. All three spoke on both underlying issues with development and mental health that can lead to that problem as well as the importance of the relationships students have with teachers, administrators, and school resource officers.

“We’ll equalize that as much as we can on our campus,” James said. “We can’t equalize the world, but we’ll do our best to make sure our kids are treated fair.”

Spevak pointed out that while there are policies and protections that can be put in place on campus, adults could set better examples for students to follow as well.

“We need to be accountable for our own actions as adults and parents, we need to model the appropriate behavior that we want our children to have, that we expect from our children. Our children are watching us,” Spevak said. “When they hear us talking disrespectfully to each other, we can’t be surprised when they act out and they don’t take authority seriously.”