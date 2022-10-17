Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education questionnaire

Editor’s note: The Record & Landmark reached out to the candidates for the Iredell-Statesville Schools seats with a series of questions about their background and experience, as well as plans or priorities for a term in office.

Brian Sloan (District 1) and Anita Kurn (District 7) did not respond to the questionnaire.

District 1

Max James Jr.

Education: Associate degree in animal science at NCSU, associate degree in pre-business ar MCC, and a Bachelor of Science in business, concentration in marketing and logistics at UNCC.

Employment: 29 years with the N.C. Department of Agriculture as a senior environmental specialist II

Government experience: Served on the I-SS Board of Education 2014-2018

Family, civic associations: Son of Max and Lois James. Married to Kelley Morris James, former principal of Union Grove Elementary. Daughter Anna James. Inaugural board of Girls on the Run of Iredell County, president of the North Iredell Raiders Capital Improvement Club, past president of the Piedmont Pepper Pod (a nonprofit chili organization that raised money for various charities), past member of Kiwanis, member of National Association of Conservation Districts, current member and past president of N.C. Soil and Water Conservation Society, assistant executive director of Miss Statesville Scholarship Program, trustee of Iredell Health Systems.

Website, Facebook, Twitter, other social media handles: Max James on Facebook

Why are you running for office?

The purpose of the school board is to support the needs of the schools of our district. If we truly believe in local control, the local school board is a prime body to demonstrate that. We have a top-notch school system with very talented staffs that strive, daily, to meet the needs of all students in our district. I want to make sure I can advocate for these professionals and their students.

What do you believe are the biggest challenges you believe the I-SS Board will tackle in the next four years?

The negative impact of social media, particularly as it pertains to the mental health of our students as well as its presence in the spread of misinformation. Our primary objective should be to provide the best opportunity for students to learn and for staff members to be able to advocate for their schools and students. We need to prepare our students for the 21st century and in doing so, we need to make sure that what we are offering for students is what will ultimately prepare them for their future in the workforce, particularly with our local businesses.

What can I-SS do to address schools that fall below the state’s standards?

I would rely on the experts in our schools’ recommendations for what will help students be successful. They are the first line of action and they know best how their students learn. I want to hear from them about what they need. I don’t believe there’s a “one size fits all” solution, and we need to quit acting like there is. We need to trust the professionals and help remove barriers from learning whenever and wherever possible.

Are you concerned with the content of any books available in I-SS libraries?

According to Board Policy 3210, parents have the right to object to materials to be used by their student. Those objections can be honored by providing alternate materials for the student. The claim of inappropriateness of any materials is subjective based on the belief system of each family. One family’s criteria may not be the same as another family’s. I would strongly encourage communication with teachers/media specialists to assist children in finding books/materials that meet the instructional goals, even if it is a different selection chosen.

Do you believe critical race theory is taught currently in Iredell-Statesville Schools and should parents be concerned about it?

While CRT is not an official part of the curriculum, the General Assembly has passed a bill that says that the promotion of one race or gender over another is not allowed. I think the general premise of teaching equity is supported across the board, however, politicians are using it as a political “hot potato” instead of talking to each other about it.

How do your politics influence your approach to this position?

I believe all students deserve a fair and appropriate education. I also believe all parents deserve answers to their questions, though that doesn’t always mean it is the answer they are sometimes seeking. Politics should not play a part in public education. Kids don’t come to school as Democrats, Republicans or any other political party. They just want to learn and teachers just want to provide that learning.

District 3

Sarah Parker Pittman (D)

Education: Bachelor of science — education, North Carolina State University. master of education — curriculum and instruction, University of Virginia.

Current employment: Currently staying at home with my 7-month-old son. Seven years of classroom teaching experience between Iredell-Statesville Schools and Buena Vista, Virginia, schools.

Family, civic associations: Husband — Clay Pittman (attorney). One son — Miles. Parents — David and Sally Parker. Member of North Carolina Association of Educators.

Website, Facebook, Twitter, other social media handles: www.Pittman4SchoolBoard.com, Facebook.com/Pittman4SchoolBoard

Why are you running for office?

My whole life has been about public education. I grew up in Iredell-Statesville Schools, then went to North Carolina State University to study middle grades education, and then came back to I-SS to teach, up until the birth of my son earlier this year. I am passionate about meeting the needs of our children and staff. Our schools have a direct impact on our community: they encourage people to move to our area, stimulating our economy; they train our children for their futures in the workforce, in academia, and as citizens; and our schools serve as nurturing hubs for our neighborhoods. I believe that as a teacher, a mom, and a lifelong Statesvillian, I will bring a needed perspective to our school board.

What do you believe are the biggest challenges you believe the I-SS Board will tackle in the next four years?

First, the teaching shortage is a multi-tiered issue that we will be working to overcome for years. We have highly qualified educators who are no longer able to stay in the profession due to low salaries. At the same time, we do not have students interested in pursuing jobs in education; this is reflected in enrollment numbers in teacher preparation programs at universities across the state. In comparison to other counties with similar costs of living and student populations, Iredell offers hundreds, and sometimes thousands, of dollars less for our county teacher supplement. This, combined with the increased cost of housing and cost of tuition for a four-year degree (required of all teachers) or master’s (which is required of career-change educators), makes Iredell County less desirable for recruiting and retaining teachers.

Secondly, we’re continuing to see the long term effects of the pandemic on the mental health of our students. To address this problem, I believe we must think and act with prevention in mind, funding more mental health specialists in our schools to lessen the student-to-counselor ratio.

We must continue working to ensure that our district is safe and welcoming for our kids as well as an appealing environment for educators where everyone feels their needs are being met.

What can I-SS do to address schools that fall below the state’s standards?

Our schools need more support in personnel. When a school is categorized as “failing” it is important to consider the contributing factors. As a trained reading specialist, I know the impact that individualized interventions can have on student growth and progress. Currently, our elementary schools are using intervention coaches, and the state Department of Public Instruction is funding new programs to expand interventions. I propose we take this same approach in our “failing” secondary schools by providing math and reading specialists to support students who might have missed the flip from “learning to read” to “reading to learn” in third through fifth grades and the equivalent for math. Think of it this way, if you went to your primary care provider and had something off with your heart then you would see a cardiologist. Right now, we don’t have the equivalent of a cardiologist in our district’s middle schools when a child needs additional support in math or reading. Research shows that closing this gap has profound impacts on student success all the way through high school and increases graduation rates.

In addition to specialists, every school has unique needs. We need to trust administrators and teachers in their choices and requests at the start of each year. They are the experts. As a school board, we need to listen and do everything we can to support our schools.

Are you concerned with the content of any books available in I-SS libraries?

Not particularly. We have a system in place already where a concerned parent can challenge a book and have it reviewed by a carefully selected team of librarians, teachers and administrators. As a trained K-12 reading specialist, I believe that reading is powerful, and that instead of spending time villainizing certain books, we should be focused on promoting reading to our students. I believe that it’s important for our libraries to offer a variety of genres, characters and perspectives. As a member of the school board, I will trust the expertise of our librarians in managing our collections.

Do you believe critical race theory is taught currently in Iredell-Statesville Schools and should parents be concerned about it?

No. I think there’s been an intentional misinformation campaign around that phrase to try to undermine confidence in our public school system. Our teachers are teaching to state-mandated standards and curriculum that present a factual, evidence-based look at our collective history. The history of our state and our country can’t be complete without talking about things like the horrors of slavery or the inspirational work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Teaching about those things isn’t “CRT,” it’s just talking about facts. Critical race theory is a body of scholarship, largely at the university level, that serves as a framework for social and legal analysis. That’s not at all what’s happening in our public schools.

Our 21st-century education trains students in critical thinking skills and problem solving in order to be strong, contributing members of society. Due to internet access, teachers must train students to navigate challenging topics, analyze whether a source is reliable or factual, and consider multiple perspectives. This is the reality of our world today. It is crucial that we train students to navigate the world around them because, whether it supports or opposes your opinion, kids have access to the information in our technologically savvy world. We must give them the tools to process hard topics.

How do your politics influence your approach to this position?

I don’t believe my politics should influence my role as a school board member. Our children’s futures are too important for the school board to get into Republican versus Democrat debates. I think school board members should be elected based on their qualifications for the office and their goals for our schools. I’m going to fight for a quality education for every student in Iredell County. I want to make sure that our district is providing the funding and resources our teachers and administrators need by confirming that every dollar has a purpose and makes an impact — not stripping funding or intimidating our staff which will create a negative domino effect on our children’s futures for years to come. I’ll work to ensure our schools are safe and welcoming environments for all of our students. None of that is really “politics;” it’s just what I believe in.

Abby Trent (R)

Education: Graduate of South Iredell High School, associate of applied sciences degree in criminal justice technology, associate of applied sciences degree in accounting

Employment: Staff accountant at Wokatsch Accounting Inc.

Family, civic associations: My family has been native to Iredell County for over 60 years. My grandfather, Willi Wokatsch, attended Mitchell Community College at one time and has been actively involved in youth athletics here in Iredell. My mother, Angela Wokatsch Matthews, is a certified public accountant with an office in Downtown Statesville. She and I have participated in many nonprofit events throughout the county, sponsoring events for the underprivileged in our area through the Foundation of Hope Ministries and the Pregnancy Resource Center. My family attends Elevation Church.

Why are you running for office?

Running for a school board seat presents an opportunity for me to improve and contribute to this community. Each school board member brings a unique talent to the county and working collaboratively with other members and the superintendent, we can achieve our goals. The children of Iredell County are my main focus. With my educational and professional background, I plan to ensure our tax dollars are spent wisely.

What do you believe are the biggest challenges you believe the I-SS Board will tackle in the next four years?

The biggest challenge the new board will face is the fact that we need more schools. Schools are expensive, and residents must understand that they ultimately fund the building of schools through the paying of county taxes. In order to fund construction, the county would need more revenue. Iredell County residents have made it clear that they do not want to pay more property taxes. I would like to explore alternative funding options such as state or federal grants and or to revisit the funds the education lottery allocates.

What can I-SS do to address schools that fall below the state’s standards?

I-SS does have underperforming schools. It is important that the board and administrators acknowledge and look for ways to help these schools meet state standards. I would advocate for student tutoring and mentoring programs at these schools. The board should ensure that these schools have the needed resources and educators to assist the children in becoming the best they can be.

Are you concerned with the content of any books available in I-SS libraries?

We have seen actual evidence of sexually explicit content in some books located within I-SS schools. Once those books were identified, the list was taken to administration and the board and were removed. I do believe in establishing procedures regarding book approval before questionable books are made available to our children. I do not believe in book banning; however, I do believe it is our moral obligation to protect every child and keep material out of their hands which could cause irreversible damage long term.

Do you believe critical race theory is taught currently in Iredell-Statesville Schools and should parents be concerned about it?

I-SS schools are teaching a variety of programs which some may or may not agree with. I just saw a post on social media under “morning meetings” which read: “Promote special and emotional growth/ second step program.” I advocate for education and the basics: reading, writing, math, history, and science. The educational system should not be expected to raise children or teach them one person’s social visions. Parents are responsible for raising their children, and they should decide the morals and values their children are exposed to. School is to educate, and the focus should be on adult career preparation and basic life skills after high school.

How do your politics influence your approach to this position?

I believe my personal morals are more of an influence on my approach to this position as opposed to any political views. At the end of the day, each of us must choose between right and wrong. Many times, we as adults lose track of what matters the most, the children. We are responsible for providing them with the best tools we have, so that they can be the best citizens they can be as adults. Sticking to the basics and providing the children with life skills will be the most effective approach. Distributing controversial material to children who are growing and developing only causes confusion and takes away from the purpose of the school system, to provide a high quality, equal education.

District 5

Michael Kubiniec (R)

Education: Master of science, planning and strategy, National Defense University, Washington, DC; master’s degree coursework and certification, nuclear engineering (propulsion), U.S. Navy; bachelor of science, mechanical engineering, U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland, executive certification in financial planning, Duke University, Durham.

Employment: Consulting services to high technology companies in the Charlotte metro area, 2021 to present. Previous: Applied Materials, Inc. — semiconductor manufacturing capital equipment. Senior management roles in global manufacturing operations and product line management. 1995-2008. Corning Inc. — fiber optic telecommunications cabling and hardware systems Senior management roles in brand experience program management, product engineering and new product introduction. 2012-2019.

Government experience: Retired Navy captain, 30½ years of service; U.S. Navy active service 1983-1995. Navy officer, served in the submarine force. Assigned to three attack submarines and made several deployments to the Western Pacific and Eastern Atlantic oceans while carrying out missions supporting our national security. U.S. Navy Reserve service 1995-2013. Served in six executive level leadership positions. Extensive international experience with Asia-Pacific and European countries and cultures. Most significant assignments were: director, Submarine Rescue; directorate chief, Joint Chiefs of Staff (J7); and four commanding officer assignments.

Family, civic associations: President and founder of the Almaden Winery Neighborhood Association, San Jose, California, a not-for-profit neighborhood association consisting of three developments (368 homes). Through proactive community-civic engagement, dozens of projects were completed to improve the neighborhood’s quality of life. 1996-2012 Iredell County Recreation Advisory Board, Statesville. Committee representative to advise county staff on community needs regarding parks and recreation services and suggested policies to the department, the manager, and the board of commissioners. 2015-2019. Lector Ministry, St Therese Catholic Church, Mooresville, 2015 to present. Board of directors, U.S. Naval Academy Charlotte Chapter. 2020 to present. Financial planning services provided pro bono to veterans of Richard’s Coffee Shop, Mooresville.

Why are you running for office?

I am running for school board, District 5 (South Iredell) for the following reasons: I don’t believe that schools and school boards are truly focused on delivering the highest quality product — a high school graduate that: 1) meets or exceeds all academic proficiency requirements; 2) is prepared for college, or enters a trade or other professional certification program, business (as an entrepreneur) or the armed forces; and 3) has developed the level of social and citizenship skills needed to grow into our nation’s next generation of leaders. School boards and schools across the country often appear to act not in the best interest of the students and families. For example: students are subjected to social engineering; parents feel that their parental rights are being ignored and trampled upon and they are not being listened to; parents should have the right to opt in for student surveys, not opt out. Frankly, I question the need for surveys all together, when you, the parent, has no control of the content or the data that is provided. Schools and school boards are not being held accountable for delivering the highest quality education for our students. Are current policies for masks, vaccination, exclusion, etc., delivering on this mission? You be the judge. As a school board member, I commit to: Serve the needs of students, parents and families FIRST! Deliver the highest quality educational experience for our students. Restore the rights of parents in determining what is taught and their primary role in the education of their children. Drive open communication and transparency from school staff and the board. Demand accountability from school staff in delivering educational achievement

What do you believe are the biggest challenges you believe the I-SS Board will tackle in the next four years?

The biggest challenge the school board will face, by far, is that new schools will need to be built to support the large increase in new home and apartment construction that is occurring in the county, especially in South Iredell. The superintendent has reported that more than 24,000 home starts are planned for completion in the next several years. School staff and the board will have to develop plans for new schools that are cost-efficient and effective while meeting the mission of delivering academic excellence. This effort will require expertise in operational finance, building design, engineering and should-cost evaluation, procurement and supplier management, quality assurance, project management and overall leadership. Throughout both my Navy and high technology industry careers, I have developed significant expertise in all these areas. I have led global engineering and supply chain teams while managing complex engineering projects and programs in both new product introduction and manufacturing operations of high technology products.

As a business leader, I have developed financial acumen, technical expertise and leadership, supply chain management and quality assurance skills — all essential in delivering high quality products in the most cost-effective and profitable manner that thoroughly satisfy the customer. While serving in the Navy, I held several executive leadership positions with vast amounts of responsibility. I know what it takes to lead and influence others to not only achieve a common goal but to surpass and exceed expectations not originally thought possible. These skills are absolutely necessary for serving on the school board and working directly with school staff, county commissioners and our state and local officials to develop successful solutions for completing these new school capital projects.

Two other significant challenges include attracting and retaining the highest quality instructional workforce. This includes working with the N.C. legislature to increase teacher, teacher assistants and support staff compensation to be competitive in our county economy and peer neighboring states. Return “normalcy” back to school operations. Deliver on what I refer to as “Brilliant on the Basics.” Renewed focus on the course of instruction in mathematics, reading, writing, science, and United States and global history and developing critical thinking skills (how to think, not what to think). Remove all distractions from the learning environment. To accomplish both of these requires leadership and passion from the board members: rolling up their sleeves and dedicating oneself by committing to doing some hard work, holding the superintendent, principals, teachers and staff, students and parents accountable. I have held positions requiring high levels of responsibility, authority and accountability. I am very skilled in performing at the highest levels of leadership and have achieved numerous successes throughout my professional career. So I know what it takes to get the job done while delivering outstanding results.

What can I-SS do to address schools that fall below the state’s standards?

There are several poor performing schools in the county. Although each has school improvement plans and additional funding and staffing, these same schools never seem to come up to standard. These are never discussed at school board meetings. Why? The board should review these schools’ improvement plans at board meetings on a regular basis. Principals and staff should discuss the status of these action plans and performance in their schools. Of course, they need to be provided the necessary tools and resources to be successful, but they should also be held accountable. The public should know what is working and what is not. Perhaps the public would have insight to share with the board for improving these schools.

I am also passionate about parental engagement in the schools. Some schools have terrific parental engagement, while in others (like many of the poor performing schools), some parents do not support their children and the educational mission of our school system. Why is this so? What are the factors that contribute to this? Parents and families must be fully supportive of school objectives. I would like to investigate this issue further and to develop policies and plans so that parents value and appreciate the necessity for their child receiving a quality education.

Are you concerned with the content of any books available in I-SS libraries?

I believe that any piece of literature that supports the Iredell-Statesville Schools’ mission, vision and values, directly supports the specific grade-level curriculum in a positive constructive manner without spin, bias and indoctrination, meets the educational achievement needs of the students, supports the values of the parents and community-at-large, and complies with the ISS Policy Code 3226/4205 and N.C. State Law 24-190.1, would be appropriate for use.

Do you believe critical race theory is taught currently in Iredell-Statesville Schools and should parents be concerned about it?

Some parents believe and have told me that critical race theory is being taught in the schools. I do not know if it is or if it is not; however, CRT, politics, social engineering and all forms of indoctrination have no place in our schools. Let’s focus on what I call “Brilliant on the Basics:” reading, writing, science, United States and global history, and developing critical thinking skills (how to think, not what to think). Remove all distractions from the learning environment.

How do your politics influence your approach to this position?

Every decision the school board makes should be made in the context of “what is best for the student,” period. So, I do not see politics entering the calculus of school board decision-making.

Billie Spevak

Why are you running for office?

I am running for the I-SS School Board because we need people with the passion and expertise to help our increasingly polarized community find common ground, starting with a shared love for our children and a commitment to public education.

My most important role is as a proud mom to an I-SS middle schooler. I’m engaged in my son’s education by volunteering in our schools and as a PTSO chair, on the playing field as a parent coach, and formerly in Cub Scouts as Pack 177 Cubmaster and den leader. I’m a lay leader in my faith community and co-organizer of a 5k charity run that benefits local area organizations that provide essential mental health and wellness services to our youth.

A Wisconsin native, I moved to the Lake Norman area in 2002 to work for Ingersoll Rand as its first female director of marketing. Throughout 20-plus years spent at brand agencies, including as SVP of Strategy and Insights at a consulting agency in Charlotte, I’ve built hundreds of brands and products, requiring me to be a curious and quick learner. I’m currently the owner and president of Brainy Brandworks, a branding practice that facilitates qualitative research to help companies understand how people think, feel, and act and then translates insights into actionable strategies. My greatest strengths are creative thinking, problem-solving, and consensus-building — all skills our school board needs.

Learn more about me at www.linkedin.com/in/billiespevak.

What do you believe are the biggest challenges you believe the I-SS Board will tackle in the next four years?

1) Our school system is only as strong as our people. Our ability to retain and attract passionate, highly qualified educators and staff and to make them feel appreciated is at the heart of why I am running. Increasingly, however, teachers are feeling under-appreciated and underpaid and leaving the profession at a time of a 35% decline in enrollment in Bachelor of Education programs across our state universities. The problem will continue to escalate unless we all work together to provide working conditions and compensation that honor their level of education, the complexity of their work, and the impact they have on our kids. I’m an advocate for our public school teachers. It’s my priority to ensure we’re building a supportive environment for educators and students to achieve at the highest level.

2) We must keep decision-making local. Our public education is under attack by outside special interest groups spreading misinformation and fueling fear and mistrust in our system and teachers. And the issues facing us in education are more complex than ever as we prepare our kids to thrive in a rapidly changing and unpredictable future with endless opportunities. It will take strong leadership from the next Iredell-Statesville school board — working closely with our administrators, educators, county commissioners, and business leaders to drive positive change, ensuring local accountability, making decisions based on facts and reasoning rather than opinion while setting aside politics to put our kids’ education and well-being above self-interest.

I’m up for the challenge. A passionate advocate for public education, I will invest the time required to reach the community, understand the issues, build relationships, and build consensus to solve problems and create opportunities.

What can I-SS do to address schools that fall below the state’s standards?

We need to get to the heart of the problem. Our lowest-performing schools are our highest poverty schools. Our low-income families often struggle to meet their children’s basic needs and lack the essential resources to provide early learning. Therefore, far too many children start our Iredell-Statesville schools so far behind that we are playing catchup from day one with our limited educational resources.

The data shows that when children, especially those at-risk, begin with high-quality pre-K, their likelihood of success is greatly increased. This early investment prevents the achievement gap from becoming too wide, resulting in higher school achievement, less retention in grades, a reduced need for special education at a later age, and fewer behavioral issues that disrupt classrooms and make it difficult for all kids to learn. Effective pre-K programs also reduce the need for costlier and more resource-intensive interventions in our K-12 schools. These interventions often require specialized exceptional children teachers who are the hardest to hire and all too often have unrealistic caseloads, leading to higher turnover from burnout.

Strengthening our schools will not happen overnight. It will take working with community leaders and educators to expand on state and federally funded programs like NC Pre-K, Head Start, and Medicaid that promote school readiness and extend beyond education to support children’s comprehensive development. This whole-child investment in early learning and wellness is not only the right thing to do but is also a fiscally responsible long-term investment.

Are you concerned with the content of any books available in I-SS libraries?

I’ve spoken to educators about this controversial subject to educate myself on the I-SS book selection process. I learned that reading/English-language arts teachers at every I-SS school follow the board policy (Part B — Supplemental Materials) to carefully review and select novels for instruction. The choice of books is thoroughly deliberated, with books chosen to support the curriculum and often integrated across subjects.

I encourage fellow parents to take an active role in understanding what their children are learning. For example, at my son’s school, I learned that before being chosen, each book is extensively researched using trusted sources like Common Sense Media for age-based reviews, it is pre-read by the department, and it is discussed as to why it fits and how it will be taught. The reading lists are communicated to parents during summer break to provide time for personal review. Should a parent feel a book is too mature for their child, the Iredell-Statesville Board of Education opt-out policy offers parents the right to ask for an alternate assignment.

I feel strongly that if we truly understood this intentional process then we would support our educators’ choices and acknowledge their expertise and ability to choose age-appropriate content for our libraries and classrooms. They are professionals trained to teach in ways to help our children broaden their knowledge and develop the critical thinking skills necessary to grow today and thrive in the future.

Do you believe critical race theory is taught currently in Iredell-Statesville Schools and should parents be concerned about it?

While in our community listening and introducing myself, I’ve been asked this question many times. What I learned is that there are many differing interpretations of critical race theory. As defined, CRT is a theoretical framework that studies the links between race, class and gender, examining how racism impacts laws and the nation’s history. It is taught at the graduate school level and is NOT part of our state’s K-12 curriculum.

I believe that we are responsible for more than just educating our children to read and write. We must also encourage them to be curious and provide them the higher level skills to be critical thinkers who can relate to others from different backgrounds. As future innovators and bridge-builders of our community, they must understand that there is much more that unites us than divides us. Our past doesn’t define us but rather informs us.

An honest emphasis on history and civic education will help students develop and practice the knowledge, values and behaviors needed to succeed in school, our society and tomorrow’s workforce. We are not teaching CRT in I-SS but rather the skills necessary for our kids to have meaningful and objective conversations about complex subjects.

How do your politics influence your approach to this position?

I am an independent voice who will inform and engage the community in constructive dialogue to drive positive change. I will ensure local accountability and make decisions based on facts and reasoning rather than opinion while setting aside politics to put our kids’ education and well-being above self-interest. I am running as an independent because politics has no place in our schools. Education is not a one-sided issue for me.

As an unaffiliated candidate, I couldn’t file to run in the primaries. To get on the ballot, I had to convince at least 1.5% or 633 registered voters in District 5 to sign a petition to the Board of Elections. Friends, that’s a lot of door-knocking and organizing. It required the grassroots support of many in my community across the political spectrum. And, behind every signature gathered was a conversation. Each new voice helped to broaden my perspective of our district’s needs, concerns, and educational priorities, making me a wiser student.

Unfortunately, in 2016 our state representatives injected politics into education by adding party affiliation to the Board of Education. This blocked out many qualified candidates and greatly reduced the diversity of thought and approach needed to challenge assumptions and tackle problems from different perspectives. After all, these are qualities we expect from our children.