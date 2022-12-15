Iredell-Statesville Schools announces second-chance iPad sale

Iredell-Statesville Schools invites the general public to a second used iPad sale Tuesday from 3-7 p.m. at the Facilities and Planning Building located at 350 Old Murdock Road in Troutman.

Each iPad will be sold, without a charger, for $75, and payments may be made in cash or credit. A fee will be charged for using the online credit payment system.

These student-used devices have been restored to their factory settings. The iPads are Model A1822, 5th generation with 32 GB of storage. The 9.7-inch size will update to IOS 16 and connects with WiFi only.

Iredell-Statesville Schools had previously hosted its first sale on Dec. 10 and sold approximately 1,900 devices.

After hearing the requests from the community, the decision was made to give community members one more opportunity to purchase these devices before the holiday season.

“It warms my heart to think that there will be kids and adults that will get an iPad for Christmas because of this sale,” Jackie Parker said. She is the director of digital teaching and learning.

Approximately 1,800 devices will be available for purchase on Tuesday.

“We feel like it is important to give back to our community,” Parker said. “We wanted our families who maybe couldn’t afford a new iPad to be able to purchase one for their personal use at a reasonable price.”