Iredell-Statesville Schools announce options for child care
  • Updated
The Iredell-Statesville School System is offering child care options.

Note that each child care site has limited capacity because of CDC guidelines due to COVID-19. Spaces will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. The links for online registration are included in the listings.

The following options are available:

PrimeTime (through Iredell-Statesville Schools) https://www.issnc.org/departments/primetime/information-for-parents/how-do-i-register

Contact: 704-832-2514

Age: K-5 students

Location: All Elementary Schools Hours: 2:30 – 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. Cost: $65 per week.

Boys and Girls Club - Statesville​

http://www.piedmontbgc.org/

Contact: 704-397-2429

Age: K-5 students

Location: 1001 Cochran St., Statesville

Hours: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

Boys and Girls Club – Shepherds

http://www.piedmontbgc.org/

Contact: 704-397-2429

Age: K-5 students

Location: Shepherd Elementary School

Hours: 2:30 - 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday

Powercross

https://www.powercross.org/

Contact: ​704-380-3001

Age: K-12 - program for young men

Location: ​1133 W. Front St, Statesville

Hours: 11-2 p.m., followed by the after school program, Monday through Friday

Transportation provided as needed.

Third Creek Middle (through Iredell-Statesville Schools)

https://forms.gle/rRUdxArFtYVZ7QS38

Age: K-6 students

Location: ​361 E. Barkley Road, Statesville ​(​four designated classrooms)

Hours: 7:15 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Cost: $45 per week ($25 for those on free/reduced lunch. Students will not be charged if they are already enrolled in After School Primetime)

Lowes YMCA Program at Mt Mourne

https://www.ymcacharlotte.org/branches/lowes

Contact: 704-716-4000

Age: K-5

Location: ​1431 Mecklenburg Hwy, Mooresville.

Hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Cost: $34 per day (non-YMCA members); $26 per day (YMCA members)

Friendship United Methodist Church

https://forms.gle/rRUdxArFtYVZ7QS38

Age: K-6 students

Location: ​907 Friendship Road, Statesville.

Hours: 7:15 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.

