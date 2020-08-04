Iredell-Statesville School Board hear results of reopening options survey

The Iredell Statesville Schools Board of Education continued discussion on the school re-entry plan at Monday night’s committee of the whole meeting.
Associate Superintendent for Human Resources Dr. Alvera Lesane, presented the board with the up-to-date results of the declaration of intent process.
Staff members are required to fill out a declaration of intent to state their intent for the upcoming school year. The process is usually done in May but due to COVID-19, was done last week. Unlike most years, this one had questions regarding COVID-19.
Dr. Lesane told the board that out of 1,982 participants, 95% or 1,889 staff members said they would continue in present condition with face-to-face learning. Some 2.6% said they wanted 100% telework or virtual teaching, 0.8% said they would have to do some other form of leave and 0.7% said they would have to resign. Lesane told the board eight requested transfers and five noted their intention to retire.
Following Lesane, Executive Director of Elementary Education Jonathan Ribbeck and Executive Director of Secondary Education Kelly Cooper presented the board with an update on the number of students opting for online or in-person classes.
Ribbeck told the board that roughly 20% of elementary students have opted for plan C. Plan C is the virtual learning option given by Gov. Roy Cooper.
At the secondary level, Cooper told the board anywhere from 7 to 25% of high school and middle school kids will opt for online learning this year. Cooper said since last Thursday, at the secondary level the number of students opting for online learning has increased by 496 with the total number equaling 1,496 as of Monday’s meeting.
Ribbeck also provided an update on childcare options. He told the board numerous partnerships with organizations in the district are in the works. Ribbeck said on top of the school system continuing to offer primetime, the system had worked out or was in the process of working out agreements with The Boys & Girls Club of the Piedmont, Shepherd Elementary School, Power Cross Ministries and the Lowe’s YMCA.
Fees for childcare from these organizations will still apply but Superintendent Jeff James told the board he is hopeful United Way will be providing up to $100,000 in scholarships to help families in need.
In addition, the school system is working on a plan that would allow children of staff members to attend school four days a week in their regular classroom (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday) and on Wednesdays allowing them to attend with their parent as long as administration is aware and that child is working on virtual/remote work given to them.
