Iredell-Statesville School board candidates forum set for Wednesday

The Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce and Our Schools First invite the public to come hear the qualifications of Iredell-Statesville School board candidates. The event is open to the public, and citizens are encouraged to attend.

The forum will be held Wednesday at the Iredell County Government Center in Statesville. There will be a meet and greet the candidate’s portion of the evening from 6:30 to 7 p.m. The forum will begin at 7 p.m. The program’s format will include an opportunity for the candidates to introduce themselves and then answer three to four questions each.

This November’s election includes four Iredell-Statesville School board positions in Districts 1, 3, 5 and 7. 

“From a business perspective, public education is the number one workforce development program in our country. The United States would not be the successful, innovative country that we are without developing the skills and talents necessary to drive our economy,” Shannon Viera said. She is the president of the Chamber of Commerce.

“It is critical that voters get to know these candidates and their motivation for running. School boards make crucial decisions impacting a school district’s major systems including budget and finance, curriculum and instruction, and personnel. We need to recognize that school board decisions impact the successful development of individuals, healthy communities and strong economies,”  said Beth Packman of Our Schools First said.

Both Packman and Viera encouraged citizens who cannot attend Wednesday’s forum to research local school board candidates to discern whether those candidates will be true advocates for children and promote healthy, fully-funded public schools that respect educators and treat them as professionals.  

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

The mission of the Greater Statesville Chamber of Commerce is to connect all sectors of the community, generating education and economic opportunities to improve the quality of life. The Chamber is a 501(c) 6. 

Our Schools First is a 501c4, non-partisan organization that exists to support, promote, and champion public education in Iredell County and across North Carolina. We work to educate our community about the successes, challenges, and opportunities within our schools, and we work with elected officials and candidates for office to ensure better public schools, together.

 

