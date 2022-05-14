Iredell-Statesville Board of Education Candidates share their views

Editor’s note: The Record & Landmark reached out to the candidates for the Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education seats with a series of questions about their background and experience, as well as plans or priorities for a term in office.

District 1

Brian Sloan

Education: North Iredell High School graduate receiving the Agribusinessman of the Year Award my senior year.

Current employment: I’m self employed as a third generation poultry farmer and a licensed NC General contractor.

Government experience: None.

Family, civic associations: My wife and I were married in 1993. We have three sons. Two of which graduated from South Iredell high school IB program and now are at Western Carolina University. My youngest is a freshman at South Iredell also in the IB program.

Website, Facebook, Twitter, other social media handles: I use no social media.

Why are you running for office?

I think there is work that needs to be done in our school system now to protect our children in the future.

What do you believe are the biggest challenges you believe the I-SS Board will tackle in the next few years?

#1- We need to figure out how to get back to putting our kids first #2- We have a teacher shortage coming. We need to figure out how to attract teachers to our county, the best ones. #3- Minority groups trying to govern the majority by force using big money and lawyers.

Do you believe Critical Race Theory is taught currently in Iredell-Statesville Schools and should parents be concerned about it?

I do not believe there is a class labeled critical race theory but I do think parents should be concerned about everything our kids are being taught.

Are you concerned with the content of any books available in I-SS libraries?

Yes, Absolutely.

Editor’s Note: Ricky Driver did not respond to the Record & Landmark questionnnaire.

District 3

Kent Shoffner

Education: Currently working on Doctorate of Education (EdD) in Higher Education at Appalachian State University (dissertation), 2016 Educational Specialist in Higher Education, Leadership, Community College and University at Appalachian State University, 2001 Master of Arts in Middle School Education, concentration Mathematics, at Appalachian State University, 1997 Bachelor of Science in Secondary Mathematics Education (7-12) at Indiana University of Pennsylvania

Current employment: Mitchell Community College

Government experience: None

Family, civic associations: Youth baseball coach, member of Campbell Lodge #374, member at Rocky Mount United Methodist Church

Website, Facebook, Twitter, other social media handles: None.

Why are you running for office?

I want to help re-focus the school board on the needs of all students, teachers, and administrators in ISS and move away from political agendas.

What do you believe are the biggest challenges you believe the I-SS Board will tackle in the next few years?

The school board will need to focus on strategic planning for growth and funding for that growth, and assist Iredell-Statesville Schools in achieving growth for all students who face an ever changing job market. The school board must represent all students!

Do you believe Critical Race Theory is taught currently in Iredell-Statesville Schools and should parents be concerned about it?

No, it is not being taught in Iredell-Statesville Schools. I believe there is a misunderstanding in what Critical Race Theory means. Just because curriculum covers the civil rights movement or classes hold discussions on race and equality, does not make it critical race theory. Parents should focus their efforts on school safety and parental involvement at the school level.

Are you concerned with the content of any books available in I-SS libraries?

There is a process in place for parents to question any book that is in the ISS libraries. Parents must follow the process. I believe that the media center coordinators are doing their job in previewing and choosing appropriate books that represent all students in ISS.

Tammy Wyatt

Education: Licensed Real Estate Broker In Charge, Mitchell Community College, North Iredell High School, & Central Elementary School

Current employment: Wyatt Properties LLC, P.S. West Construction Company Inc.

Government experience: Vice Chair- Statesville Planning Board, Notary Public-15+ years

Family, civic associations: Iredell Statesville School Volunteer, City of Statesville Volunteer, Neighborhood Volunteer

Website, Facebook, Twitter, other social media handles: None.

Why are you running for office?

To work together as a team to improve student achievement. To put students first, and build our future together.

What do you believe are the biggest challenges you believe the I-SS Board will tackle in the next few years?

Growth and how to financially support new schools for this growth. Also to be able to hire and retain good employees.

Do you believe Critical Race Theory is taught currently in Iredell-Statesville Schools and should parents be concerned about it?

I do not believe this is being taught in our school system, and if so it needs to be reported and addressed.

Are you concerned with the content of any books available in I-SS libraries?

If there are books in the I-SS libraries that parents feel are objectionable, I would be open minded to investigate, review, and act accordingly.

Editor’s Note: Abby Trent did not respond to the Record & Landmark questionnaire.

District 7

Lisa Meier

Education: Bachelor of Science (BS) in Business Management — Ball State University, Masters in Business Administration (MBA) — Indiana Wesleyan University, Artificial Intelligence Certification — Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Executive Leadership Program Certification — Yale University, Mergers & Acquisitions Certification — University of Chicago Graduate School of Business, Positioning for Corporate Boards Certification — University of Texas International School of Business

Current employment: Self-Employed—(Symphonic Leadership Partners, LLC, Co-Founder Lake Norman Property Investments, LLC)”

Government experience: Worked in a past corporate role to build a relationship with the EPA.

Family, civic associations: Everwise—Mentor, George Washington University—Advisor for School of Business Digital Marketing

Why are you running for office?

I am running for office because I believe I can make a difference. My background working in complex and diverse environments in both large and small organizations has helped prepare me for the challenges facing our schools today.

I am a visionary with high expectations and I am excited to work with the parents, teachers, principals and Board to raise the bar and elevate our public school system. As a parent, I feel strongly about the value of a good education and am passionate about the impact we all play in guiding our nation’s future leaders.

What do you believe are the biggest challenges you believe the I-SS Board will tackle in the next few years?

1) Managing growth and expectations in our schools (over-crowding challenges, attracting and retaining quality teachers and using the budget wisely)

2) Resources needed to manage improvements to schools, provide necessary nurses, counselors and mental health support for our children

3) Continuing to build TRUST in the community and demonstrating that they (the board) have the best interest of our children, teachers, school system and community as their top priority.

Also, I believe the definition of Respect, Responsibility and Reward in and out of the classroom needs to be revisited.

Do you believe Critical Race Theory is taught currently in Iredell-Statesville Schools and should parents be concerned about it?

There are many differing definitions of Critical Race Theory (CRT) which makes it difficult to answer directly. Many educators present culturally relevant materials to be supportive of, and recognize all backgrounds and cultures. Is CRT being taught? The history of our country, our struggles, our mistakes and our successes is being taught in school. The concept of CRT dates back to the 1970’s and 1980’s thus, it is our responsibility to make sure what content is being taught and how it is being perceived is relevant for today’s environment. Should parents be concerned about it? All parents should be interested in what is being taught to their children no matter the subject. Understanding this, it is important we agree to teach and learn from our country’s great moments, failures and our divide, as this is the best way to unite us in strength, dignity and wisdom for all future generations.

Are you concerned with the content of any books available in I-SS libraries?

I believe parents should monitor and guide their children (parent choice). I also believe schools should provide a safe learning environment rich with opportunity (school choice). The balance of the two creates a gray area that requires guidance on how to maneuver while respecting both positions. The school board is the governing body to interpret the gray and provide a solution.

I propose a parental permission slip to check out questionable books which should address the book dilemma. Additionally, the I-SS school board does not select the curriculum. The North Carolina Department of Public Instruction develops the Standard Course of Study.

My larger concerns are focused on the challenges and impacts of social media on our children, the implications of the pandemic on social interaction and mental health and the visible change in respect and responsibility towards one another both in and out of the classroom. Several recent news articles highlight the concern that we have ‘forgotten how to socialize’.

Editor’s Note: Anita Kurn did not respond to the Record & Landmark questionnnaire.

