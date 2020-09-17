Iredell-Staesville Schools, MGSD systems making plans

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Following Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement Thursday that students in Pre-K through fifth grade can return to school under Plan A beginning Oct. 5, the two local public school districts revealed how they are proceeding.

Iredell-Statesville Schools superintendent Jeff James said I-SS will be ready. “We are excited to welcome back all elementary school students five days a week. We will use the next two weeks to solidify plans and schedules to ensure a smooth transition.”

Principals will begin working on classroom schedules, cleaning schedules, transportation plans and building logistics. “It will be important to continue with our COVID-19 protocols as much as possible,” James said. “In order to safely bring all our elementary students back to school full-time, we will continue to enforce enhanced cleaning and sanitizing as well as mask wearing. We’ll offer mask breaks when students are six feet apart, and we will encourage schedules that keep students with their classmates to limit potential exposure as much as possible. Our data shows that our process works as currently deployed with no student to student or student to adult transfer and limited quarantine situations. We attribute this to social distancing and wearing a face covering. “