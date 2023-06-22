Special Olympics Iredell County was well represented recently at the Special Olympics of North Carolina (SONC) Summer games in Raleigh with 27 athletes, five unified partners, eight coaches and about 40 parents and siblings. The athlete chauffeurs were: Joe Keenan, Ted Williams, Matt Cartner, and Randy Stroud.

More than 1,300 athletes from across North Carolina came to compete.

Iredell County athletes competed in swimming, bowling and basketball.

The basketball team brought home gold for 3 on 3 Basketball at state summer games. Stroud and Unified Partner Evan Crater coached the winning team through four intense games. Other coaches who helped prepare the basketball athletes are Clarissa Reinhart, Bri Rucker and Cody Phelps. Receiving gold medals were Tyler Bowie, Jonathan Humes, Zion McAlister, Sissy Blackwell, Chase Stroud and Keith Smith. The team was also accompanied by Preston Fox, who was unable to play because of an injury.

Bowling

In addition to the basketball team, nine bowlers competed. The bowling singles, coached by Joe Keenan at state games, competed at Bowlero, in Cary. Monique Farmer and Josh Moore received bronze medals and Randy Wynn came in fourth place. Those bowling doubles were coached by Cindy Snook and competed at Buffaloe Lanes South.

The Bowling for God team of Kari Dixon and Kim Snook won a bronze medal, and the Iredell Rockers team of Will Gandy and Brett Troutman came in fourth place. Team Tony (in memory of long time coach Tony Stikeleather) comprised of Delaney Hansen and Reece Williams, won first place with gold medals. Keenan and Snook coach all the bowlers weekly at Plamor Lanes in Statesville.

“I am very excited for each athlete. They worked so hard and I could not be more proud of them,” Snook said.

Aquatics

Special Olympics Iredell County Dolphins had an outstanding showing in the aquatics event. Amber Hampton earned a bronze medal in 100-meter freestyle; a bronze medal in 50-meter freestyle and a gold medal in 50-meter backstroke. Braeden Bailey earned a gold medal in 25-meter freestyle; a gold medal in 15-meter unassisted freestyle and a silver medal in 25-meter kickboard. Chase Mullins earned a gold medal in 50-meter backstroke; a silver medal in 100-meter freestyle and a silver in the 50-meter freestyle.

Merritt Tuck brought home a gold medal in 25-meter freestyle; silver 25-meter kickboard and silver in the 15-meter unassisted freestyle. Jaxson Eroh earned three gold medals in 100-meter freestyle, 50-meter freestyle and 50-meter backstroke. Sierra Manning also brought home three gold medals in 25-meter freestyle, 15-meter unassisted freestyle and 25-meter kickboard. Sophie Funderburk earned gold 15-meter assisted swim; fourth in 25-yard assisted swim and fifth in the 25-yard flotation race. Hunter Williams earned a gold medal in 100-meter freestyle; a silver medal in 50-meter freestyle and fourth in the 50-meter backstroke. Dawson Nealy secured a bronze medal in the 25-meter backstroke; bronze in the 25-meter freestyle and a fourth place finish in the 50-meter freestyle. Pat Reid won three gold medals in the 15-meter walk, 25-meter assisted and 15-meter assisted swims.

Karlie Cartner earned fourth in the 25-meter backstroke; a silver medal in 25-meter freestyle and bronze medal in 50-meter freestyle. Ben Kasprzak also brought home three gold medals in the 25-meter freestyle, 15-meter freestyle and 25-meter flotation race.

The 4 x 25-meter freestyle relay team of Amber Hampton, Jaxson Eroh, Hunter Williams and Chase Mullins also earned a gold medal.

The swim team had several unified partners throughout the season. Those attending and assisting swimmers at summer games were: Jacob Cartner, Andrew Cockerham, Paula Lorton and Cole Williams.

Swim coaches for the three-day competition were Lisa Cartner, Jeanne Massey, Kim Eroh, and Dennis Williams.

To learn more about how you can become involved in Special Olympics follow us on Facebook at Special Olympics Iredell County or email Bobbi Williams, local coordinator at iredell@sonc.net.