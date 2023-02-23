The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office welcomed two new canines that will be assigned to Lake Norman and North Iredell high schools.

The yellow Labrador is K-9 “Laker” and will join School Resource Officer Deputy Josh Kanupp at Lake Norman High School.

The black Labrador is K-9 “Raider,” and she will be joining School Resource Officer Deputy Travis Lewis at North Iredell High School.

Both Laker and Raider, along with their handlers, are ready to enter into their roles at their designated schools as they have recently completed a comprehensive training program that included advanced obedience, building searches, tracking, article detection and detection of seven drugs; marijuana, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, PCP, LSD and ecstasy. Both canines will also be trained to detect fentanyl in the near future.

“I want to thank Dr. Jeff James and the Iredell-Statesville school board for working with us to make these two additional dogs possible. Laker and Raider will join with canines Tito and Rip to work in our school system. By being able to have these dogs travel to our various elementary, middle and high schools, we can continue to foster a safe environment within our schools," said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.