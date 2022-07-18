Iredell Sheriff's Office seeking identity of suspect in theft of packages

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in identifying a porch pirate, Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release.

On Wednesday, Campbell said, a man was reportedly waiting for a United States Postal Service truck to deliver packages to a residence off Maddaket Loop off Brawley School Road.

The man then ran to the front porch, stole the packages, then ran and got into the passenger seat of a dark-colored sedan parked nearby, Campbell said.

It appears the dark vehicle was also operating with a small red pickup truck, possibly a Ford Ranger. This truck was also seen driving in a suspicious manner on White Horse Drive and Ballston Drive around the same time.

If you know the suspect, or who may own or operate either vehicle, call the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3180 or call 911.