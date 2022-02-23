Iredell Sheriff's Office searching for person of interest in homicide investigation

The Iredell County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in its search for a person of interest in a homicide investigation.

Arthur Lee Givens V, 30, of Charlotte, is considered a person of interest in the homicide investigation of the death of a Mooresville woman, Lailani Nicole Givens, 34.

The sheriff's office is seeking any information on the location of Givens, who currently has an outstanding warrant for assault by strangulation and assault on a female, said Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell.

Campbell said the investigation began Saturday when road patrol deputies responded to the 400 block of Rocky River Road near Mooresville in reference to a person having been shot in a vehicle. When the deputies arrived, they located Lailani Nicole Givens in a vehicle near the residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide Team investigators along with Crime Scene Investigators responded to the scene to begin their investigation into the death.

Givens was last seen on Saturday wearing this same outfit as he is seen wearing in surveillance footage.

If anyone has any information on where to locate Arthur Lee Givens V, they are asked to contact the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3180 or Iredell County Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340. Individuals can also contact the U.S Marshal’s tip line at 1-877-926-8332. There is a reward of up to $2,500 for information that can lead to the location and arrest of Arthur Lee Givens V.

