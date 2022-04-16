Iredell Sheriff's Office searching for missing 77-year-old man

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is actively attempting to locate Ronald Franklin Hartness, 77.

Hartness is 5 feet, 9 inches-tall and weighs 175 pounds.

He walked away from a home in the 700 block of Central Drive, Statesville. He was last seen at his residence at 3 a.m. Saturday.

Hartness was last seen wearing, glasses, a black jacket, blue jeans, and brown boots. He has been diagnosed with dementia. He may not be able to verbalize due to prior throat cancer surgery.

The sheriff's office has K-9s and drones actively searching the area and are working with Iredell County Search and Rescue, and the Iredell County Rescue Squad.

A Silver Alert is currently being obtained for Hartness.

If you have seen or know the location of Hartness, call 911 or 704-878-3100 immediately.