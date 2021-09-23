Iredell Sheriff's Office reports arrests related to narcotics investigations

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office reported several arrests as a result of recent narcotics investigations, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
Campbell said the benefits to these ongoing drug dealer arrests is to build distrust and anxiety within drug dealer circles, and to make it an unprofitable and high risk business to sell drugs in Iredell County.
He said as a result crime rates drop in large part because drug dealers have to be concerned about who they are selling to. By consistently targeting illegal drug dealers, all of the other crimes which circulate around illegal drugs, such as assault, robberies and breaking and entering also tend to lower in number which causes communities to be safer, he said.
These 31 suspects either sold directly to, or made arrangements to facilitate drug sales to an undercover narcotics investigator, Campbell said.” If these people will sell drugs to an undercover officer, they will sell to anyone, including our youngest citizens. We want to reiterate our offer, if you have a drug addiction, and want help, come to our office or call us and we will assist you in getting help and treatment,” he said.
During the months of July, August and September, narcotics Investigators arrested and charged the following individuals:
Sparkle Deon Sharpe, 43, of Deaton Street, Statesville, two counts each of felony possession with intent to sell or distribute Schedule III and sell or deliver Schedule III and one count each of felony trafficking heroin by possession and felony trafficking heroin by transportation, $600,000 bond. Her history includes driving-related charges.
Sharon Renee Parker Davis, 32, of Hickory, two counts each of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and felony sell or deliver Schedule II and one count each of felony trafficking cocaine by sale, felony trafficking cocaine by possession, felony trafficking cocaine by transportation, felony trafficking crystal methamphetamine by sale, felony trafficking crystal methamphetamine by possession and felony trafficking crystal methamphetamine by transportation, $430,000 bond. Her history includes felony identity theft and felony breaking and entering as well as misdemeanor disorderly conduct, shoplifting, fictitious information to an officer and driving while license is revoked.
Lenzell Boddie Jr., 62, of Wilmington Avenue, Statesville, two counts each of felony possession with intent to sell or distribute Schedule II and felony sell or deliver Schedule II, $53,000 bond. His history includes felony sell Schedule IV and possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and worthless check.
Anthony David Salkill II, 21, of Log Cabin Road, Statesville, felony possession with intent to sell or distribute Schedule I and felony sell or deliver Schedule I, $15,000 bond. His history includes driving-related charges.
Amos Luke Fitzgerald Nichols, 29, of Castle Creek Road, Statesville, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver heroin, $20,000 bond. No history listed.
Tina May Atwell, 54, of Ellis Road, Statesville, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule III and felony sell or deliver Schedule III, $25,000 bond. Her history includes felony obstruction of justice and misdemeanor common law forgery, larceny, school attendance law violation and driving without a license.
Katelynn Paige Woolledge, 25, of Knox School Road, Cleveland, two counts each of felony possession with intent to sell or distribute Schedule III and sell or deliver Schedule III, $20,000 bond. She is currently on probation for two counts of larceny. Her history includes the two misdemeanor larceny charges and misdemeanor charges of resisting a public officer, shoplifting by concealment and second-degree trespass.
Leonard Richard Thomas, 53, of Deaton Street, Statesville, two counts each of felony possession with intent to sell or distribute Schedule II and felony sell or deliver Schedule II and one count each of felony maintaining a dwelling, vehicle or place for the sale or use of controlled substance, $10,000 bond. His history includes misdemeanor larceny and driving-related charges.
Lillie Mae Scott, 67, of Holland Drive, Statesville, two counts each of felony possession with intent to sell or distribute a Schedule II and felony sell or deliver Schedule II, $7,500 bond. Her history includes misdemeanor counts of worthless check, possession of drug paraphernalia, shoplifting by concealment, larceny, resisting a public officer, possession of marijuana and obstructing justice.
Markesha Alberta Daniels, 42, of Fifth Street, Statesville, two counts each of felony possession with intent to sell or distribute Schedule II and felony conspiracy to sell or deliver a controlled substance, $10,000 bond. Her history includes misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a dwelling, vehicle or place for sale or use of controlled substance, possession of stolen goods, communicating threats, disorderly conduct and driving-related charges.
Corry Tionne Summers, 37, of Beauty Street, Statesville, felony obtaining property by false pretense and felony conspire to sell or deliver a controlled substance, $30,000 bond. He is currently on probation for felony conspire to obtain property by false pretense. His history includes felony conspire to obtain property by false pretense and possession of cocaine and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, DWI, larceny, attempted financial transaction care theft, assault on a female and possession of stolen goods.
Untre Labron Millsaps, 23, of Diamond Street, Statesville, three counts each of felony possession with intent to sell or distribute Schedule II and felony sell or deliver Schedule II, $30,000 bond. No history listed.
Pamela Yvette Moses, 59, of Doubletree Drive, Statesville, three counts each of felony possession with intent to sell or distribute Schedule II and felony sell or deliver Schedule II, $7,500 bond. Her history includes felony maintain a vehicle, dwelling or place for sale or use of controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, larceny, resisting a public officer and shoplifting by concealment.
Yolanda Ramseur Allison, 43, of North Patterson Street, Statesville, two counts each of felony possession with intent to sell or distribute Schedule II and felony sell or deliver Schedule II, $10,000 bond. No history listed.
Stephanie Michelle Blankschen, 37, of Horizon Drive, Statesville, felony possession with intent to sell or distribute Schedule III, $2,500 bond. She is currently on probation for possession of a controlled substance. Her history includes felony sell or deliver Schedule II and misdemeanor worthless check, larceny, possession of marijuana and shoplifting by concealment.
Jaleel Marquis Phifer, 23, of JC Circle, Mooresville, two counts each of felony possession with intent to sell or distribute Schedule II and felony sell or deliver Schedule II, $45,000 bond. He is currently on probation for assault on a female. His history includes misdemeanor second-degree trespassing, possession of stolen goods, harboring or aiding persons, disorderly conduct, assault on a female, breaking or entering, larceny and possession of marijuana.
Kristopher Benjamin Henson, 41, of Denver, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II, $20,000 bond. He is currently on probation for felony habitual impaired driving. His history includes felony conspiracy to obtain, misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon and habitual impaired driving, DWI, possession of marijuana and solicit or beg for money.
Christopher David Quattlebaum, 29, of Claremont, three counts of felony possession with intent to sell or distribute Schedule II and two counts of felony sell or deliver Schedule II, $7,500 bond. His history includes felony conspire to break and entering a building, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, larceny and possession of marijuana.
Breanna Paige Connolly, 21, of Chenault Road, Cleveland, felony conspiracy to sell Schedule II, $2,000 bond. No history listed.
Jeremy Lee Lewis, 38, of Buffalo Shoals Road, Statesville, felony possession with intent to sell or distribute Schedule II and felony sell or deliver Schedule II, $25,000 bond. His history includes misdemeanor larceny, DWI and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anthony Eugene Ikard, 62, of Eighth Street, Statesville, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II, $7,500 bond. He is currently on post-release supervision from the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections for habitual felon. His history includes felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II, possession of cocaine and habitual felon and misdemeanor resisting a public officer, DWI, disorderly conduct, probation violation, DWI and possession of Schedule II.
Christopher Jermychel Berryman, 26, of Mebane Street, Mooresville, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule VI and felony sell or deliver Schedule VI, $10,000 bond. His history includes felony common law robbery and misdemeanor reckless driving to endanger, hit-and-run failure to stop with property damage, possession of stolen goods, possession of marijuana and resisting a public officer.
Lavarious Martell Stewart, 28, of Davidson, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II, $3,000 bond. His history includes felony possession of cocaine, breaking or entering and obtain property by false pretense and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, breaking or entering, resisting a public officer, interfere with emergency communications and larceny.
Scottie Franklin Greer, 49, of Skyuka Road, Statesville, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule VI, $25,000 bond. His history includes felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver Schedule I and possession with intent to sell a counterfeit controlled substance and misdemeanor worthless check, intoxicated and disruptive, resisting a public officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree trespassing, possession of marijuana, assault on a female, possession of stolen goods, DWI and injury to personal property.
Eugene Lee Hughes, 39, of Davie Avenue, Statesville, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II, $10,000 bond. His history includes felony sell cocaine and manufacture, sell or deliver a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a park and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, assault on a female, second-degree trespassing and driving while license is revoked.
Jimmy Ray Terrell Jr., 55, of Deaton Street, Statesville, two counts each of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and sell or deliver Schedule II, $2,500 bond. No history listed.
Matthew Gaines Suber, 38, of Old Wilkesboro Road, Statesville, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and felony sell or deliver Schedule II, $10,000 bond. His history includes misdemeanor open container on city or county property, hit-and-run leaving the scene of an accident with injuries and driving while license is revoked.
Ashlynn Rae Hatfield, 22, of Oak Breeze Drive, Mooresville, two counts of felony conspire to sell or deliver Schedule II, $5,000 bond. Her history includes misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Eric Joseph Bone, 20, of Karlyn Court, Mooresville, two counts each of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a counterfeit controlled substance and felony sell or deliver a counterfeit controlled substance, $50,000 bond. His history includes DWI and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cody Allen Hudgins, 29, of Miller Farm Road, Statesville, three counts of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II, $25,000 bond. His history includes misdemeanor simple affray, domestic violence protective order violation and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
William Brent Christy, 37, of Lipe Road, Troutman, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II, $20,000 bond. His history includes felony breaking or entering and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and driving-related charges.