Iredell Sheriff's Office reports arrests related to narcotics investigations

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office reported several arrests as a result of recent narcotics investigations, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said.

Campbell said the benefits to these ongoing drug dealer arrests is to build distrust and anxiety within drug dealer circles, and to make it an unprofitable and high risk business to sell drugs in Iredell County.

He said as a result crime rates drop in large part because drug dealers have to be concerned about who they are selling to. By consistently targeting illegal drug dealers, all of the other crimes which circulate around illegal drugs, such as assault, robberies and breaking and entering also tend to lower in number which causes communities to be safer, he said.

These 31 suspects either sold directly to, or made arrangements to facilitate drug sales to an undercover narcotics investigator, Campbell said.” If these people will sell drugs to an undercover officer, they will sell to anyone, including our youngest citizens. We want to reiterate our offer, if you have a drug addiction, and want help, come to our office or call us and we will assist you in getting help and treatment,” he said.

During the months of July, August and September, narcotics Investigators arrested and charged the following individuals: