One of the best features about a new program launched by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is older high school students teaching younger classmates, said Sheriff Darren Campbell.

The sheriff’s office launched the Safe Surfin’ Foundation’s CyberSWAT peer-to-peer program last week, and it is the first such program offered through a law enforcement agency in North Carolina, Campbell said.

Deputy Mark Calabrese and six peer leaders kicked off the CyberSWAT program at Lake Norman High School last week.

More than 60 students were in attendance at the meeting, along with seven Iredell County Sheriff’s Office deputies and K-9 Rex.

Campbell said he first learned of CyberSWAT after meeting up with a friend, Mike Brown. Brown, he said, had recently retired as sheriff of Bedford County, Virginia. He mentioned the CyberSWAT program started in Bedford County and Campbell said he was an instant believer and decided to try to bring it to Iredell County.

To launch the program, Calabrese put up information about Lake Norman High School asking students who were interested to sign up and attend the kickoff program. Campbell said the turnout was better than expected. “It was overwhelming to see 60 students show up,” he said.

He said the goal of CyberSWAT is for seniors and juniors to discuss issues, ranging from bullying to online predators to suicide, with freshmen and sophomores. “It’s about the older students teaching the younger students because that’s who the younger students will listen to,” Campbell said.

While Calabrese, and ultimately other SROs in the high schools, will be involved in facilitating the meetings, CyberSWAT is a student-led and organized program, Campbell said.

Important topics were discussed, yummy snacks were had, and relationships were established at that first meeting, Campbell said.

This group will continue meeting weekly and new members are encouraged to join.

Campbell said he cannot wait to expand this program to other Iredell-Statesville Schools soon.

CyberSWAT is intended to educate the youth about online safety and help create a comfortable environment to have conversations about bullying, online predators and other online risks.

Campbell said he sees this program as a way to get the word across to high school students about safety issues with teens providing the input.

And like many of the other programs the sheriff’s office has implemented in recent years, such as the athletic league which just recently completed signups, and the Teen Academy, CyberSWAT is also an effort for law enforcement to build relationships with teens and with the community as a whole.

“I think this is a great program,” Campbell said.

Not only will it help build relationships with law enforcement, Campbell said, but it will help the students strength those bonds with each other.

He said he hopes to have it up and running in all of the high schools within a short period of time, and believes it will reap rewards for many years.