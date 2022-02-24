Iredell Sheriff's Office introduces Rip, its newest canine officer

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and Iredell-Statesville Schools announced the newest member of the School Resource Officer Division, but this one is a bit furrier than your average deputy.
Rip, a 15-month-old, English Labrador retriever, joins Deputy Chris Atwood to work at Iredell-Statesville Schools. Atwood, a school resource officer since 2019 and a 14-year law enforcement veteran, and Rip hope to make a significant, positive impact in the school system and the community, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said.
The addition of Rip was made possible by the sheriff’s office and the Iredell-Statesville School system’s partnership, Campbell said.
The school system made the initial investment to purchase Rip, while the sheriff’s office is responsible for Atwood’s training and vehicle and taking care of the canine’s needs such as housing and care, Campbell said.
Superintendent Jeff James, the Iredell-Statesville Schools’ Board of Education, Campbell and the Iredell County Board of Commissioners worked to ensure the proactive approach of a canine position in the schools became a reality.
“This collaborative effort will build relationships between the students and law enforcement making the school climate a better and safer place for learning. Canines have proven to provide excellent therapy for children in crisis,” Campbell said in an news release. “It is calming to pet the dog as well as talk or read to them. The canine’s ability to detect illegal drugs will make the schools a safer place. Even if a child is missing from the school the canine can track them to ensure they are located.”
Rip is not the first sheriff’s office canine to work in the schools. Campbell said Canine Tito is well-known and -loved across the school system, and like him, Rip looks to play a similar role as well throughout all schools.
The name Rip was chosen because it was the name of the first search and rescue dog used in World War II. In 1941, Rip was a stray mixed-breed terrier who was credited with saving the lives of more than 100 people.
