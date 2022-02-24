Iredell Sheriff's Office introduces Rip, its newest canine officer

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office and Iredell-Statesville Schools announced the newest member of the School Resource Officer Division, but this one is a bit furrier than your average deputy.

Rip, a 15-month-old, English Labrador retriever, joins Deputy Chris Atwood to work at Iredell-Statesville Schools. Atwood, a school resource officer since 2019 and a 14-year law enforcement veteran, and Rip hope to make a significant, positive impact in the school system and the community, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said.

The addition of Rip was made possible by the sheriff’s office and the Iredell-Statesville School system’s partnership, Campbell said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The school system made the initial investment to purchase Rip, while the sheriff’s office is responsible for Atwood’s training and vehicle and taking care of the canine’s needs such as housing and care, Campbell said.

Superintendent Jeff James, the Iredell-Statesville Schools’ Board of Education, Campbell and the Iredell County Board of Commissioners worked to ensure the proactive approach of a canine position in the schools became a reality.