Iredell Sheriff's Office detective completes specialized training

Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Detective Elliot Lane recently completed specialized training.

Lane was able to attend Digital Evidence Investigations (DEI) at the National Computer Forensic Institute (NCFI) in Hoover, Alabama. NCFI is a training facility of the United States Secret Service (USSS) where local and state task force officers can attend specialized training and equipment upon selection.

Lane is currently a task force officer with the USSS Charlotte field office. Upon his successful completion of training, Lane was equipped by the Secret Service with a Data Pilot (DP10), which is utilized to examine mobile electronic devices forensically. Lane currently serves as a member of the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office thanked the United States Secret Service for the support and the ability to serve the citizens of Iredell County better.