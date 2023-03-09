Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jaime Welborn was promoted to youth program education deputy and canine handler.

Welborn will bring the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Youth Education Mobile Classroom into the community to provide information about the use of impairing substances, gang activity, technology safety, prescription drug and illegal narcotics use.

Welborn and her partner Tito will also work closely with school resource officers visiting local schools. They will be seen frequently at area schools.

Welborn has been in law enforcement since 2000. She earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. She has received her Advanced Law Enforcement Training Certification, Hostage Negotiator Certification, School Resource Officer Certification and a Certified Community Police Officer Certificate from the North Carolina Justice Academy.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said that this youth education component has been in existence for about five years and has reached thousands of students, not just in schools, but at events such as festivals, church gatherings and others.

“We are working to help young people make better decisions,” he said. “This is a great program.”

Welborn, he said, brings years of law enforcement experience to this job, and her work as a school resource officer is a particular asset as she knows about developing relationships with children. “She is perfect for the position,” he said.

Welborn said this assignment is one she is thrilled to take. “I’ve always wanted to be a canine handler. I love dogs and this is the perfect time,” she said.

She said she will be taking the mobile classroom to young people across the county and looks forward to building those relationships and allowing the young people to view law enforcement in a positive light.

Having Tito along is a bonus, Welborn said. “He is awesome,” she said.

Welborn said that after serving in a number of roles in law enforcement during the past two decades, she is looking forward to making a difference with the youth in Iredell County.

“I am happy and I love it,” she said.

Do you have an upcoming event and think the Youth Education Mobile Classroom would be a great addition? The information presented can be tailored to any age group and is a free service the sheriff’s office offers. If you are interested, call Campbell at 704-878-3180.