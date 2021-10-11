Iredell Sheriff's Office arrests Hudson man on narcotics charges

A Hudson man is facing narcotics charges after a chase, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said.

Roger Oniel Thomas Jr., 27, was charged with trafficking cocaine by possession, trafficking cocaine by transport and possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, all felonies, and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing to elude arrest, failure to heed lights and siren and driving while license is revoked. A magistrate set bond at $250,000.

Campbell said Thursday that deputies with the Interstate Criminal Enforcement team saw a vehicle traveling west on Interstate 40 and attempted to stop it for a traffic violation. The vehicle continued on, exiting at U.S. 21 and then turning onto Glenway Drive before stopping in a parking lot, Campbell said.

Deputies searched the vehicle and found 183.79 grams of cocaine along with 98.8 grams of marijuana, Campbell said.

Thomas’ history includes misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless driving.