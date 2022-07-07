Iredell Sheriff's Office arrests 25 on various drug charges

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced arrests in drug investigations dating back to April.

Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said these arrests are the result of ongoing efforts to make Iredell County a safer place to live and work.

He said some are career and repeat offenders with significant criminal histories. Four are currently on probation, and one is a registered sex offender.

These more than two dozen individuals have been arrested on numerous felony and misdemeanor drug warrants between April and July, he said.

Campbell said these suspects have either sold directly to or arranged sales of illegal drugs directly to an undercover narcotics investigator.

Most of these arrests stemmed directly from receiving information from community members who provided the information required to begin narcotics investigations, Campbell said.

“We purposely target these offenders who are dealing drugs in our community. By conducting these investigations, we lower the overall crime rate. In seven years we have lowered the crime rate by 43 percent. We understand the drug trade has connections to other crimes such as assault, breaking and entering, larceny, and other violent crimes. By making arrests such as these, we create an environment of increased risk and lower profitability for drug dealers,” Campbell said.

The following people were charged:

Shannon Elizabeth Anderson, 42, of Rayon Street, Statesville, three counts each of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and felony sell or deliver Schedule II, $35,000 bond. History includes felony sell cocaine, possession of cocaine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and misdemeanor counts of larceny, possession of drug paraphernalia, common law forgery, resisting a public officer, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, harassing phone calls, domestic criminal trespassing and injury to real property.

Derrick Rashad Howell, 29, of South Broad Street, Mooresville, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule I, $50,000 bond. History includes felony breaking or entering and misdemeanor counts of larceny, breaking or entering, assault on a female and possession of marijuana. He is currently on probation for assault on a female.

Allisa Benay Rucker, 29, of Phillips Lane, Statesville, felony conspire to sell or deliver Schedule I; $2,500 bond; History includes vehicle and driving-related charges.

Latrina Renee Daye, 44, of Holly Street, Statesville, three counts each of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and sell or deliver Schedule II, $75,000 bond. History includes felony financial card theft, felony obtain property by false pretense and felony larceny of a firearm and misdemeanor charges of shoplifting by concealment, larceny (13 counts), possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree trespass. Currently on probation for felony obtain property by false pretense.

Robert Jackson McHargue, 33, of Dalton Road, Mooresville, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II, felony sell or deliver Schedule II and outstanding arrest warrants for felony assault by strangulation and assault on a female. No bond. History includes felony sell marijuana and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, domestic violence protection order violation and larceny.

Rickey Joe Dishmond, 60, of Pecos Lane Statesville, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule VI and felony sell or deliver Schedule VI, $2,500 bond. History includes misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license is revoked.

Brian Dean McGarity, of Lundy Road, Statesville, felony conspire to sell Schedule II, $8,000 bond. History includes felony obtain a controlled substance by fraud or forgery and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana, carrying a concealed weapon, larceny, violation of a court order, resisting a public officer, public urination, larceny, common law forgery, possession of Schedule VI and DWI. He is currently on probation for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Charles James Lyons, 22, of Big Forest Drive, Statesville, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II, $5,000 bond. History includes misdemeanor charges of consume alcohol under 21 years of age, larceny, obtain alcohol with a false driver’s license, assault on a female and driving-related charges.

Christina Lynn Shook, 42, of Catawba, two counts of felony sell or deliver Schedule III, $5,000 bond. History includes misdemeanor larceny and driving-related charges.

Gary Franklin Lackey Jr., 30, of Alexander Street, Statesville, three counts of felony sell or deliver Schedule III, $10,000 bond. History includes felony sell cocaine and misdemeanor charges of assault on a female, carrying a concealed weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, attempted break or enter a motor vehicle, flee to elude arrest in a motor vehicle and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Linda Marie Kermoade, 47, of East Allison Street, Statesville, two counts each of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and felony sell or deliver Schedule II and one count of felony conspire to sell or deliver Schedule II, $15,000 bond. History includes felony financial card fraud and misdemeanor charges of attempted larceny, possession of drug paraphernalia, financial card fraud and solicitation for prostitution.

Tony Dewayne Burke, 52, of Charles Street, Statesville, three counts each of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and felony sell or deliver Schedule II, $25,000 bond. History includes felony intimidating a state’s witness, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine and felony sell cocaine and misdemeanor charges of breaking into a coin-operated machine, court order violation, disorderly conduct, carrying a concealed weapon, second-degree trespassing, assault on a female, communicating threats, possession of drug paraphernalia, injury to personal property, carrying a concealed weapon, simple affray and DWI.

Tony Dillon Hedrick, 29, of Shelton Avenue, Statesville, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and felony sell or deliver Schedule II, $25,000 bond. History includes misdemeanor possession of Schedule IV.

Matthew Tyler Marsh, 30, of North Lackey Street, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and felony sell or deliver Schedule II, $15,000 bond. History includes misdemeanor counts of larceny, resisting a public officer and possession of Schedule IV.

Billy Joseph Atwell, 40, of Robinhood Loop, Statesville, two counts each of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule III and felony sell or deliver Schedule III, $5,000 bond. History includes misdemeanor shoplifting by concealing goods.

Eric Arnell Blackwood, 51, of Shelton Avenue, Statesville, felony conspire to sell or deliver Schedule II, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and felony sell or deliver Schedule II, $50,000 bond. History includes felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana, felony sell marijuana, felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury and felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of trespassing, injury to personal property, intoxicated and disruptive, reckless driving to endanger, breaking or entering, domestic criminal trespassing, second-degree trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of Schedule III, communicating threats and resisting a public officer.

Steven Lamont Morrison, 54, of Hall Drive, Statesville, two counts each of felony trafficking heroin by possession and trafficking heroin by sale and one count each of possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule I and sell or deliver Schedule I, $650,000 bond. History includes felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and felony sell Schedule III and misdemeanor charges of discharge a weapon inside the city limits, carrying a concealed weapon common law forgery, assault on a female, injury to personal property, breaking or entering, communicating threats, resisting a public officer and assault.

Eric Donnelle Cherry, 52, of Joe Rankin Road, Mount Ulla, two counts of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II, $10,000 bond. History includes felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II, felony second-degree kidnapping, felony second-degree sexual offense, felony failure to register as a sex offender, felony provide fictitious information to an officer, felony failure to report new address as a registered sex offender and felony obtain property by false pretense and misdemeanor charges of breaking into a coin-operated machine, littering, possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct and domestic violence protection order violation. He is currently on probation for felony obtain property by false pretense and felony failure to notify of new address as a registered sex offender.

Deltrich Lamone Lewis, 24, of Newton, three counts each of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II and one count each of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule I and felony sell or deliver Schedule I, $50,000 bond. History includes carrying a concealed weapon and driving-related charges.

Cory Michael Ridenhour, 30, of Concord, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule I, felony sell or deliver Schedule I and felony conspire to sell Schedule I. History includes misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Jay Allen Miller, 41, of Thyme Lane, Statesville, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule III and felony sell or deliver Schedule III, $5,000 bond. History includes felony breaking or entering, felony larceny after breaking or entering, felony larceny, felony accessory after theft, felony possession of stolen goods, felony attempted common law robbery, felony possession of stolen goods and felony forgery (11 counts) and misdemeanor charges of breaking or entering, injury to personal property, second-degree trespassing, communicating threats, assault, possession of marijuana and resisting a public officer.

Jennifer Hall Laswell, 44, of Kendall Road, Troutman, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II, felony sell or deliver Schedule II and felony conspire to sell or deliver Schedule II, $10,000 bond. History includes misdemeanor charges of assault, communicating threats, criminal contempt, resisting a public officer and larceny.

Adam Mackenzie Arabis, 32, of Ashe Street, Mooresville, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II, $10,000 bond. History includes felony possession with intent to sell or deliver methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and driving-related charges.

John Antonio Ikard, 38, of Lakeview Drive, Statesville, felony possession with intent to sell or deliver Schedule II, felony sell or deliver Schedule II and felony sell or deliver Schedule II within 1,000 feet of a school, $100,000 bond. History includes felony possession of cocaine and felony possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana and misdemeanor charges of possession of stolen goods, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, larceny, assault on a female, fictitious information to an officer, resisting a public officer and DWI.

Jason Matthew Wojciechowski, 19, of Bethlehem Road, Statesville, felony trafficking of fentanyl, $255,500 bond. History includes felony common law robbery and felony breaking or entering and misdemeanor charges of larceny and injury to real property.